It's another loaded slate for NFL betting, with matchups like Cowboys vs. Texans, Rams vs. Eagles, Chiefs vs. Raiders and Lions vs. Panthers on tap. According to the latest Week 4 NFL odds, the Cowboys are 2.5-point underdogs against Houston, despite the Texans entering Sunday's showdown with a 0-3 record. Other notable Week 4 NFL lines include Rams vs. Eagles (+3), Chiefs vs. Raiders (+4.5) and Lions vs. Panthers (+3.5). Bet on every Week 4 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 4 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 4 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **

Sunday, Oct. 4

Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders

Spread: Colts -3.5

Moneyline: Colts (-187), Commanders (+155)

Total: 47

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New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: Bills -6.5

Moneyline: Bills (-324), Patriots (+258)

Total: 48.5

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Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Spread: Ravens -11.5

Moneyline: Ravens (-714), Titans (+509)

Total: 43.5

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New York Jets vs. Chicago Bears

Spread: Bears -3

Moneyline: Bears (-156), Jets (+132)

Total: 43

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Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread: Bengals -2.5

Moneyline: Bengals (-142), Jaguars (+120)

Total: 51.5

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Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans

Spread: Texans -2.5

Moneyline: Texans (-140), Cowboys (+119)

Total: 47.5

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Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants

Spread: Cardinals -1

Moneyline: Cardinals (-112), Giants (-106)

Total: 44.5

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Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Spread: Rams -3

Moneyline: Rams (-162), Eagles (+136)

Total: 44

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Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Packers -4

Moneyline: Packers (-188), Buccaneers (+157)

Total: 39.5

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Miami Dolphins vs. Minnesota Vikings

Spread: Vikings -10.5

Moneyline: Vikings (-637), Dolphins (+469)

Total: 38.5

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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Spread: Chiefs -4.5

Moneyline: Chiefs (-222), Raiders (+184)

Total: 47.5

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Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread: 49ers -2.5

Moneyline: 49ers (-149), Broncos (+125)

Total: 46.5

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Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -7

Moneyline: Seahawks (-334), Chargers (+268)

Total: 43

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Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers

Spread: Lions -3.5

Moneyline: Lions (-193), Panthers (+163)

Total: 50.5

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Monday, Oct. 5



Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

Spread: Saints -2.5

Moneyline: Saints (-151), Falcons (+127)

Total: 48.5

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