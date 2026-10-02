The Week 4 NFL schedule includes several high-profile matchups, and right now, you can use the best sportsbook promos to earn up to $3,000 in sign-up bonuses from top betting apps. Raiders vs. Chiefs is a battle of AFC West unbeatens, and the latest Week 4 NFL odds list Kansas City as the 4.5-point favorite on the road, while the over/under is 47.5. Meanwhile, 49ers vs. Broncos is another matchup between two teams that have looked strong early, and San Francisco is favored by 2.5 at home with an over/under at 47.5, up one from the opening line. The SportsLine Projection Model simplifies NFL betting with Week 4 NFL score predictions and NFL picks for all 16 NFL games by simulating each matchup 10,000 times. Bet on NFL Week 4 with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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Week 4 NFL betting promos and bonus codes

Week 4 NFL score predictions

Sunday, Oct. 4

Commanders vs. Colts (-3.5), 9:30 a.m. ET

Score prediction: Colts 32, Commanders 27

SportsLine predicts that the Colts cover as 3.5-point favorites in 53% of simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Giants vs. Cardinals (-1), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Cardinals 25, Giants 23

SportsLine predicts that the Cardinals cover as 1-point favorites in 51% of simulations. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Texans (-2.5) vs. Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Texans 32, Cowboys 23

SportsLine predicts that the Texans cover as 2.5-point favorites in 66% of simulations. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Buccaneers vs. Packers (-4), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Packers 23, Buccaneers 21

SportsLine predicts that the Bucs cover as 4-point underdogs in 54% of simulations. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Bengals (-2.5) vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Jaguars 28, Bengals 27

SportsLine predicts that the Jaguars cover as 2.5-point underdogs in 55% of simulations. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for the bet365 promo code CBSBET365:

Eagles vs. Rams (-3), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Rams 23, Eagles 21

SportsLine predicts that the Eagles cover as 3-point underdogs in 50% of simulations. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Bills (-6.5) vs. Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Bills 28, Patriots 20

SportsLine predicts that the Bills cover as 6.5-point favorites in 52% of simulations. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

Bears (-3.5) vs. Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Bears 31, Jets 21

SportsLine predicts that the Bears cover as 3.5-point favorites in 67% of simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Ravens (-11.5) vs. Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Ravens 34, Titans 20

SportsLine predicts that the Ravens cover as 11.5-point favorites in 56% of simulations. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Vikings (-11.5) vs. Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Vikings 32, Dolphins 15

SportsLine predicts that the Vikings cover as 11.5-point favorites in 66% of simulations. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

49ers (-2.5) vs. Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

Score prediction: 49ers 23, Broncos 21

SportsLine predicts that the Broncos cover as 2.5-point underdogs in 51% of simulations. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Raiders vs. Chiefs (-4.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Chiefs 29, Raiders 21

SportsLine predicts that the Chiefs cover as 4.5-point favorites in 59% of simulations. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Seahawks (-7) vs. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Seahawks 29, Chargers 18

SportsLine predicts that the Seahawks cover as 7-point favorites in 58% of simulations. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Panthers vs. Lions (-3.5), 8:20 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Lions 29, Panthers 26

SportsLine predicts that the Panthers cover as 3.5-point underdogs in 52% of simulations. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Monday, Oct. 5

Saints (-2.5) vs. Falcons, 8:15 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Saints 25, Falcons 24

SportsLine predicts that the Falcons cover as 2.5-point underdogs in 52% of simulations. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

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