The Week 5 college football lines are out for showdowns like No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Iowa and No. 8 Florida vs. No. 25 Missouri, and there are plenty of other exciting matchups that can be used to wager at some of the top betting sites like DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. According to the latest college football odds, Ohio State is favored by 14 points on the road against Iowa, while the Gators are 5.5-point favorites on the road against Missouri. SportsLine's team of experts have revealed college football predictions for both of those games, as well as matchups like Alabama vs. Mississippi State, Notre Dame vs. UNC and Cincinnati vs. Arizona. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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Week 5 college football best bets (odds subject to change):

Notre Dame vs. UNC: Under 47.5 points

Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Over 59.5 points

Iowa (+14) vs. Ohio State

Missouri (+5.5) vs. Florida

Arizona (-7) vs. Cincinnati

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Notre Dame vs. UNC: Under 47.5 points

"I just don't see the North Carolina offense scoring much in this game," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Notre Dame's defense is surrendering only 8.3 points per game and 199.3 yards per game, which is the best in the country. With rain projected in at least the second half, look for Notre Dame to get ahead early and for the contest to turn into a punt-fest in the second half. I would be mildly surprised if the Tar Heels got to double-digits. Notre Dame 31, North Carolina 7." Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Over 59.5 points



"The Crimson Tide have averaged 48 points per game and the Bulldogs 43 PPG this season," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen pointed out. "Both teams are combining to average more than 1,000 total yards per contest. And I'm not sold on either defense as both have shown leaks thus far. Which young QB, Keelon Russell or Kamario Taylor, takes a step forward towards an invitation to the Heisman Trophy ceremony? Expect at least six combined touchdown passes in the game. Alabama 38, Mississippi State 31." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Iowa (+14) vs. Ohio State

"Iowa City is such a tough place to visit, and that great defense can keep Jeremiah Smith in check," SportsLine expert Matt Severance pointed out. "Wish I had grabbed when 14.5 was briefly available, as I don't see a more than two-TD home loss in the Nuts' first visit to Kinnick in nine years. That will be such a fun atmosphere and a rare time in my life I could say "wish I was in Iowa for a day." The model has OSU by 12." Bet it now at FanDuel Sportsbook and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Missouri (+5.5) vs. Florida

"Florida is coming off a huge win over Ole Miss, which makes this a classic letdown spot," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Teams that pull off big upsets and are then favored on the road often slip up. Missouri's defensive line is healthy up the middle, which matches up perfectly against Florida's run game. The Tigers are giving up only 2.21 line yards per carry and 2.82 yards per carry on early downs. On the other side, Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons should have more time and space to work with against a Florida defense that could be worn down after last week. The market has Florida favored by 5.5 points, but my numbers say this is basically a toss-up (Florida -0.6). I'd grab the points with Missouri." Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Arizona (-7) vs. Cincinnati



"These teams are almost gonna wait 'til the midnight hour -- at least based on the Bearcats' body clock," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "The 11 p.m. (ET) kickoff poses a challenge to Cincy, which has yet to partake in a true road game. 'Zona has made two trips and is coming off a win at Washington State. The Bearcats might be 4-0 SU, but they were outgained last weekend by Kansas State and trailed Miami (Ohio) by three TDs at halftime before eking out a victory. Wildcats' QB Noah Fifita is the real deal. Lay the points with Arizona." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Want more Week 5 college football picks?

You've seen some of SportsLine's Week 5 college football best bets for Saturday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every college football game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.