Every week in the NFL, there are countless NFL betting opportunities, and with the Sunday schedule featuring 12 games, the prop betting options are plentiful. Those can include NFL anytime touchdown scorer picks. Before you lock in any picks at the best betting apps, you have to check out our Week 5 NFL anytime TD best bets, which include a star receiver who scored two touchdowns in Week 4. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

There are 11 NFL games for the early and late afternoon slates before Sunday Night Football finished things off, so a lot of players will be finding the end zone this weekend, and you can wager on at the best sports betting sites. We've selected four anytime TD bets for Sunday's day games. Odds for these prop bets are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For even more NFL betting analysis, make sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say, as well as SportsLine's experts.

NFL Week 5 anytime touchdown scorer props

Nico Collins anytime TD (+150)

The Texans' offense with and without Collins has been night and day. They're averaging 30.5 points per game with him and 11.5 without him. Collins returned from a two-week absence and caught seven of eight targets for 118 yards and two scores in a shootout loss to Dallas. Houston faces Tennessee in a battle of 0-4 teams and given how well Collins has played this year, he's sure to be the focal point of the offense, especially with the Texans employing a non-existent run game. Get $200 in bonus bets with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Cam Skattebo anytime TD (+130)

The Commanders held their own in the run game the first three weeks of 2026 but the floodgates opened in Week 4, allowing two Jonathan Taylor rushing touchdowns in a blowout loss to Indianapolis out in London. The Commanders now face the Giants, and Skattebo is looking for a breakout game. The second-year back has 235 rushing yards on the year, but he's averaging 3.5 yards per carry and has just one touchdown. Opposing defenses are keying in on him with Jaxson Dart out for the year, but Skattebo is a bruiser who thrives in short-yardage spots. New York should be able to move the ball on Washington's defense, and Skattebo should benefit near the goal line. Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Michael Wilson anytime TD (+130)

The Lions' defense is a mess. No team has given up more yards or passing yards than Detroit, and the team's scoring defense is 31st. The Cardinals have an intriguing group of pass catchers who figure to have great matchups this weekend, and while everyone is buzzing that Marvin Harrison Jr. found the end zone last week, it's clear Wilson is Jacoby Brissett's favorite wideout. Wilson has 44 targets this year, including 30 over the last two weeks. In an advantageous matchup, look for Brissett to keep peppering Wilson with targets. Make NFL touchdown scorer picks of your own at FanDuel and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

George Kittle anytime TD (+180)

The battle for the top of the NFC West takes place this Sunday when the Seahawks host the 49ers. San Francisco is 4-0 while Seattle is 3-1 after losing at Washington in Week 3. The 49ers kicked off 2025 with a road win in Seattle, but the Seahawks got the last laugh, beating San Francisco in Week 18 to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC before blowing out their rivals 41-6 in the Divisional Round. Brock Purdy has been on fire to begin this year, and Kittle has been a key beneficiary with four touchdowns. Seattle's defense has allowed two touchdowns to tight ends this year, and Kittle has eight touchdowns in 15 games against the Seahawks. Bet on the NFL at DraftKings to get $150 in bonuses when placing anytime touchdown scorer bets: