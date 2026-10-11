While several teams are still winless versus the spread, only one squad remains perfect against the line. The Raiders are 4-0 ATS, as your Week 5 NFL betting guide could revolve around them. By outperforming expectations, Raiders players could be heavily involved in Week 5 NFL DFS picks, including in Fantasy football lineups and targeted with Week 5 NFL props. Vegas visits New England (-3.5) on Sunday, which is one of seven Sunday games with a spread over a field goal. New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

As far as those winless teams versus the spread, some of them, like the Chargers and Texans, are also without a straight-up victory. Just as you could back the Raiders at NFL betting sites with your Week 5 NFL predictions, you could also fade L.A. or Houston within Week 5 NFL parlay picks. The Texans (-7) face the Titans, while the Chargers (+3.5) take on the Broncos, as these are two of the five divisional contests on Sunday. If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 5, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, Machine Learning Model and team of experts.

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NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 5 that pays around 25-1, and one of the legs is taking over 38.5 points in Titans vs. Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The model has the teams combining for 45 points as the Over hits 65% of the time, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

NFL DFS picks from daily Fantasy millionaire

Mike McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. For the main Sunday slate in Week 5, McClure likes Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Patriots WR Romeo Doubs as among his top picks. Here are his complete Week 5 NFL DFS picks.

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Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 5 Fantasy football rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. The Commanders' Jacory Croskey-Merritt is projected to be a top-15 Fantasy running back this week, and the model also has full rankings for every position right here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. One of its favorite picks at the best betting apps is the Vikings (-1.5, 41.5) covering versus the Saints, which cashes over 60% of the time. You can find the model's picks for every NFL Week 5 game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every NFL game. Alex 'PropStarz' Selesnick, who entered the year 592-471 (+48.93 units) on NFL picks, is backing Chargers RB Omarion Hampton Over 37.5 rushing yards (-115) versus Denver on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

"This looks like a nice but low for Omarion Hampton who has not lived up to expectations for a struggling Chargers team. That being said, this is a seriously low number for a RB who likely has a floor of 10 rushing attempts against a run funnel Broncos defense that ranks 31st in EPA per rush. I'd make this like 45.5 and still lean over. Hampton doesn't seem like a natural fit for Mike McDaniels offense, however he is still a very talented runner that has cleared this line in 4/4 starts this season." PropStarz' NFL props for Week 5 can be found here.

Ravens vs. Falcons 'Sunday Night Football' picks

The Falcons (2-2) have won two straight since Michael Penix Jr. returned, while the Ravens (3-1) will be without Lamar Jackson (ankle). Baltimore has won three straight meetings with Atlanta, which has moved to a 3.5-point favorite, due to Jackson being out, after opening as 3.5-point underdogs. Mike Tierney, who is 32-14-1 (+1627) over his last 47 Ravens ATS picks, is backing Atlanta (-3.5) and leaning under 43.5 points.

"The Falcons are back in prime time, right where they like it. Atlanta just pulled off two straight lopsided road wins at night, and their faithful following will be revved up for the Ravens' visit Sunday evening. A sprained ankle might keep QB Lamar Jackson on the sideline. He could by compromised if he plays. The Falcons' return of Michael Penix Jr. at QB for the hapless Cooper Rush after two games has worked wonders. Nobody relishes prime time like the Falcons' Bijan Robinson. The best RB in the league at any hour might be the best all-time under the lights. With three 200-plus yards from scrimmage under his belt, he ran for a mere 145 and two TDs on Monday night. Give him the dang ball." Get more 'Sunday Night Football' analysis at SportsLine.

Rams vs. Bills 'Monday Night Football' picks

A potential Super Bowl preview takes place on 'MNF' as the Buffalo Bills (3-1) visit the Los Angeles Rams (2-2). These two played to a 44-42 shootout when they last met in 2024, with the Rams getting the victory as the last two MVPs will share a field in Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen. Larry Hartstein, who is 28-10 (+1701) over his last 38 Rams ATS picks, is backing L.A. (-3.5) to cover and leaning over 54.5 points.

"The Rams enter with momentum after a scintillating comeback win in Philly. All of their offensive playmakers are healthy, and they'll be facing a defense that's giving up 26.8 points per game. We haven't seen injury reports yet, but the Bills had wide receiver D.J. Moore, defensive tackle Ed Oliver, cornerback Dee Alford and defensive back Te'Cory Couch all leave last week's home loss to the Patriots. And starting corner Christian Benford didn't play with a toe injury. The Rams had a brutal travel schedule to start the season, including a trip to Australia and then visits to Denver and Philadelphia. They rolled in their only previous home game. I like them by a touchdown over Buffalo." Get more 'Monday Night Football' analysis at SportsLine.