The Week 5 NFL schedule include Eagles vs. Jaguars (-6.5) in London, Raiders vs. Patriots (-3.5), Broncos vs. Chargers (+3.5), 49ers vs. Seahawks (-3) and Bills vs. Rams (-2.5). Additionally, the Falcons are 3-point favorites against the Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Bet on every Week 5 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 5 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 5 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **

Sunday, Oct. 11

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Spread: Jaguars -6.5

Moneyline: Jaguars (-275), Eagles (+240)

Total: 42.5

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Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Spread: Bears -3

Moneyline: Packers (+136), Bears (-142)

Total: 45.5

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Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Spread: Texans -7

Moneyline: Titans (+275), Texans (-323)

Total: 39.5

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Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread: Bengals -7.5

Moneyline: Dolphins (+310), Bengals (-345)

Total: 42.5

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New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Spread: Patriots -3.5

Moneyline: Patriots (-192), Raiders (+176)

Total: 45.5

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New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings

Spread: Vikings -1.5

Moneyline: Saints (+102), Vikings (-118)

Total: 42.5

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New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

Spread: Jets -2.5

Moneyline: Jets (-128), Browns (+110)

Total: 39.5

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Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Spread: Steelers -2.5

Moneyline: Steelers (-135), Colts (+116)

Total: 44.5

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Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants

Spread: Commanders -3

Moneyline: Commanders (-166), Giants (+154)

Total: 43.5

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Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

Spread: Broncos -3.5

Moneyline: Chargers (+156), Broncos (-185)

Total: 42.5

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Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: Lions -4.5

Moneyline: Cardinals (+198), Lions (-225)

Total: 54.5

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Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread: Seahawks -3

Moneyline: Seahawks (-148), 49ers (+138)

Total: 47

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Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens

Spread: Falcons -2.5

Moneyline: Falcons (-155), Ravens (+130)

Total: 44

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Monday, Oct. 12

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: Rams -2.5

Moneyline: Rams (-152), Bills (+135)

Total: 54.5

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