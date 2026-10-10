The Week 5 NFL schedule include Eagles vs. Jaguars (-7.5) in London, Raiders vs. Patriots (-3.5), Broncos vs. Chargers (+3.5), 49ers vs. Seahawks (-3) and Bills vs. Rams (-3). Additionally, the Falcons are 3-point favorites against the Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Bet on every Week 5 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:
Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 5 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 5 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:
** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **
Sunday, Oct. 11
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Spread: Jaguars -6.5
Moneyline: Jaguars (-275), Eagles (+240)
Total: 42.5
Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
Spread: Bears -3
Moneyline: Packers (+136), Bears (-142)
Total: 45.5
Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans
Spread: Texans -7
Moneyline: Titans (+275), Texans (-323)
Total: 39.5
Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:
Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Spread: Bengals -7.5
Moneyline: Dolphins (+310), Bengals (-345)
Total: 42.5
Bet on the NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:
New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Spread: Patriots -3.5
Moneyline: Patriots (-192), Raiders (+176)
Total: 45.5
Bet on NFL games with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:
New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings
Spread: Vikings -1.5
Moneyline: Saints (+102), Vikings (-118)
Total: 42.5
Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:
New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns
Spread: Jets -2.5
Moneyline: Jets (-128), Browns (+110)
Total: 39.5
Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts
Spread: Steelers -2.5
Moneyline: Steelers (-135), Colts (+116)
Total: 44.5
Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:
Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants
Spread: Commanders -3
Moneyline: Commanders (-166), Giants (+154)
Total: 43.5
Bet on the NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos
Spread: Broncos -3.5
Moneyline: Chargers (+156), Broncos (-185)
Total: 42.5
Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:
Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions
Spread: Lions -4.5
Moneyline: Cardinals (+198), Lions (-225)
Total: 54.5
Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
Spread: Seahawks -3
Moneyline: Seahawks (-148), 49ers (+138)
Total: 47
Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:
Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens
Spread: Falcons -2.5
Moneyline: Falcons (-155), Ravens (+130)
Total: 44
Bet on the NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:
Monday, Oct. 12
Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills
Spread: Rams -2.5
Moneyline: Rams (-152), Bills (+135)
Total: 54.5
Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets: