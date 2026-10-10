There are five divisional games on Sunday, and common matchups could certainly help making Week 5 NFL score predictions. Seahawks vs. 49ers (+3, 47) is one of those, with Seattle having a discernible scoring trend. It scored 13 points in both regular season matchups last season, as the Seahawks have scored exactly 13 points in four of their last seven meetings with San Fran in the regular season. If you expect that NFL trend to continue, then you're halfway to nailing a Week 5 NFL exact score bet. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Other divisional contests to place Week 5 NFL bets on include Packers vs. Bears (-3), Texans vs. Titans (+7), Giants vs. Commanders (-3.5) and Broncos vs. Chargers (+3.5). Jayden Daniels will return for Washington after leaving Week 2 with an elbow injury. Meanwhile, Green Bay is a home underdog to Chicago for the first time in 20 years, despite Caleb Williams (hamstring) expected to miss another game with Tyson Bagent projected to be under center. Before making any Week 5 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

A SportsLine expert and host, Cohen is evaluating the entire Week 5 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and logic for each matchup. He finished the 2025-26 season with a 188-96-1 straight-up record (66%) with his picks at NFL betting sites and is 38-26 (59%) on his 2026 NFL picks. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Cohen has analyzed the latest NFL odds and made his Week 5 NFL picks. You can only see Cohen's Week 5 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

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Top Week 5 NFL picks

After diving into all 15 games from the NFL Week 5 schedule, Cohen recommends backing the Texans (-7, 38.5) to defeat the Titans at the best betting apps. While the Titans defense has, surprisingly, performed better than Houston's defense, the Titans offense has outperformed no one this season. It ranks dead last in total yards and is second worst in points scored. Meanwhile, Houston's scored 30-plus in its two games with Nico Collins healthy, and the Texans' run defense is still stout in ranking fourth in yards allowed and yards per carry given up. To help with the NFL exact score prediction, the Titans have scored in between 13 and 16 points in five straight home games versus Houston, and Cohen points out the overall low-scoring nature of this rivalry.

"Shockingly, this is a matchup of 0-4 teams whose seasons effectively end with a fifth straight loss. The downfall of Houston defensively is shocking. But fortunately, they face a really bad Tennessee offense on Sunday so maybe this is their get right spot. Also, eight of the last ten meetings between these two franchises have seen 37 or less points. Expect a low-scoring, ugly game with the Texans starting their long road back to .500 with a two-score win." Texans 22, Titans 13 See his other Week 5 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 5 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen has identified eight games where the team with the worse record prevails. Nailing these results is key to making profitable Week 5 NFL picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins every Week 5 NFL game, and which eight teams notch huge victories? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 5 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who has nailed 65% of his NFL straight-up picks since 2025, and find out.