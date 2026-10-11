You can use the best sportsbook promos to earn more than $3,000 in sign-up bonuses from top betting apps for the loaded Week 5 NFL slate. The action continues on Sunday with Packers vs. Bears, as Chicago is favored by 1.5 on the road, and the over/under is 46.5 points despite the fact that Tyson Bagent will start for the visitors in place of Caleb Williams (hamstring). The Week 5 NFL odds also list Seattle as the 3-point favorite at home in Seahawks vs. 49ers, while the over/under is 46.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simplifies NFL betting with Week 5 NFL score predictions and NFL picks for all Week 5 NFL games by simulating each matchup 10,000 times. Bet on NFL Week 5 with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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Week 5 NFL betting promos and bonus codes

Week 5 NFL score predictions

Sunday, Oct. 11

Packers vs. Bears (-1.5), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Bears 25, Packers 24

SportsLine predicts that the Packers cover as 1.5-point underdogs in 51% of simulations. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Dolphins vs. Bengals (-7), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Bengals 27, Dolphins 18

SportsLine predicts that the Bengals cover as 7-point favorites in 52% of simulations. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Jets (-2.5) vs. Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Jets 25, Browns 19

SportsLine predicts that the Jets cover as 2.5-point favorites in 58% of simulations. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Titans vs. Texans (-7), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Texans 27, Titans 18

SportsLine predicts that the Texans cover as 7-point favorites in 52% of simulations. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for the bet365 promo code CBSBET365:

Steelers (-3) vs. Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Colts 27, Steelers 26

SportsLine predicts that the Colts cover as 3-point underdogs in 56% of simulations. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Patriots (-3.5) vs. Raiders, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Patriots 23, Raiders 20

SportsLine predicts that the Raiders cover as 3.5-point underdogs in 51% of simulations. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

Saints vs. Vikings (-1.5), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Vikings 25, Saints 20

SportsLine predicts that the Vikings cover as 1.5-point favorites in 57% of simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Commanders (-3.5) vs. Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Commanders 26, Giants 21

SportsLine predicts that the Commanders cover as 3.5-point favorites in 52% of simulations. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Chargers vs. Broncos (-3.5), 4:05 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Broncos 21, Chargers 18

SportsLine predicts that the Chargers cover as 3.5-point underdogs in 52% of simulations. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Cardinals vs. Lions (-5.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Lions 32, Cardinals 26

SportsLine predicts that the Lions cover as 5.5-point favorites in 52% of simulations. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Seahawks (-3) vs. 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Seahawks 26, 49ers 21

SportsLine predicts that the Seahawks cover as 3-point favorites in 55% of simulations. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Falcons (-3) vs. Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Ravens 26, Falcons 25

SportsLine predicts that the Ravens cover as 3-point underdogs in 56% of simulations. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Monday, Oct. 12

Rams (-3.5) vs. Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Rams 26, Bills 24

SportsLine predicts that the Bills cover as 3.5-point underdogs in 52% of simulations. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.