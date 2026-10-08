You can use the best sportsbook promos to earn more than $3,000 in sign-up bonuses from top betting apps for the loaded Week 5 NFL slate. The action begins with Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, and Dallas is favored by 8.5 points at home with the over/under at 47.5. Meanwhile, in Packers vs. Bears, Chicago is favored by 3 on the road, and the over/under is 45 points despite the fact that Caleb Williams (hamstring) is out and Tyson Bagent will start for the visitors. The Week 5 NFL odds also list Seattle as the 3-point favorite at home in Seahawks vs. 49ers, while the over/under is 46.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simplifies NFL betting with Week 5 NFL score predictions and NFL picks for all Week 5 NFL games by simulating each matchup 10,000 times. Bet on NFL Week 5 with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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Week 5 NFL betting promos and bonus codes

Week 5 NFL score predictions

Thursday, Oct. 8

Cowboys (-8.5) vs. Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Cowboys 33, Buccaneers 23

SportsLine predicts that the Cowboys cover as 8.5-point favorites in 53% of simulations. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

Sunday, Oct. 11

Jaguars (-7.5) vs. Eagles, 9:30 a.m. ET

Score prediction: Jaguars 24, Eagles 17

SportsLine predicts that the Eagles cover as 7.5-point underdogs in 50% of simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Packers vs. Bears (-3), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Bears 25, Packers 24

SportsLine predicts that the Packers cover as 2.5-point underdogs in 52% of simulations. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Dolphins vs. Bengals (-7.5), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Bengals 27, Dolphins 19

SportsLine predicts that the Bengals cover as 7.5-point favorites in 50% of simulations. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Jets (-2.5) vs. Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Jets 25, Browns 20

SportsLine predicts that the Browns cover as 2.5-point favorites in 56% of simulations. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Titans vs. Texans (-7.5), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Texans 27, Titans 18

SportsLine predicts that the Texans cover as 7.5-point favorites in 53% of simulations. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for the bet365 promo code CBSBET365:

Steelers (-2.5) vs. Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Colts 26, Steelers 25

SportsLine predicts that the Colts cover as 2.5-point underdogs in 55% of simulations. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Patriots (-3.5) vs. Raiders, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Patriots 25, Raiders 19

SportsLine predicts that the Patriots cover as 3.5-point favorites in 55% of simulations. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

Saints vs. Vikings (-1.5), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Vikings 26, Saints 20

SportsLine predicts that the Vikings cover as 1.5-point favorites in 62% of simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Commanders (-3.5) vs. Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Commanders 25, Giants 22

SportsLine predicts that the Giants cover as 3.5-point underdogs in 51% of simulations. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Chargers vs. Broncos (-3.5), 4:05 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Broncos 21, Chargers 20

SportsLine predicts that the Chargers cover as 3.5-point underdogs in 54% of simulations. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Cardinals vs. Lions (-5.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Lions 34, Cardinals 25

SportsLine predicts that the Lions cover as 5.5-point favorites in 58% of simulations. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Seahawks (-3) vs. 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Seahawks 29, 49ers 20

SportsLine predicts that the Seahawks cover as 3-point favorites in 61% of simulations. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Falcons (-3.5) vs. Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Falcons 26, Ravens 25

SportsLine predicts that the Ravens cover as 3.5-point underdogs in 54% of simulations. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Monday, Oct. 12

Rams (-3) vs. Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Rams 28, Bills 24

SportsLine predicts that the Rams cover as 3-point favorites in 52% of simulations. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.