College football fans will be treated to a slew of showdowns on Saturday, and the Week 6 college football lines for matchups like Texas vs. Oklahoma, UCLA vs. Oregon, Georgia vs. Alabama and Penn State vs. USC are available to wager at some of the top betting sites like DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. According to the latest Alabama vs. Georgia odds, the Crimson Tide are favored by 1.5 points, after opening at +3. SportsLine's team of experts have revealed college football predictions for that star-studded SEC showdown, as well as matchups like Indiana vs. Nebraska, Texas vs. Oklahoma, UCLA vs. Oregon, and LSU vs. Kentucky. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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Week 6 college football best bets (odds subject to change):

Nebraska (+8) vs. Indiana

Texas (-7.5) vs. Oklahoma

UCLA vs. Oregon: Over 58.5 points

LSU (-9.5) vs. Kentucky

Georgia vs. Alabama: Under 52.5 points

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Nebraska (+8) vs. Indiana

"Nebraska boasts a stronger pass-block win rate (57% vs. 48%) and pass-rush win rate (58% vs. 51%) compared to Indiana," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "The Cornhuskers' +9 sack differential (compared to Indiana's +3) reflects this edge. Nebraska also leads in net yards per play (+1.12 vs. +0.88), while playing a slightly easier schedule. The Hoosiers will play consecutive road games following a trip to Rutgers last week. Memorial Stadium will be buzzing for Big Noon kickoff, and that energy could give Nebraska the push they need to not only stay competitive, but possibly pull off the upset. My model suggests the current line significantly undervalues Nebraska, projecting them as 6-point home chalk. Take the points and sprinkle some on the plus-money line for sure." Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Texas (-7.5) vs. Oklahoma



"When the Longhorns have won this rivalry of late, in three of the last four years, they have won by daylight," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Texas has beaten Oklahoma by 49, 31, and 17 points in those three games and considering the Sooners' offense is a total disaster in 2026, I see a similar outcome occurring on Saturday. Oklahoma has managed only 37 total points in their last three games against Michigan, New Mexico, and Georgia. A bye week last week isn't going to fix what's clearly broken. Against a Texas defense that is giving up only 13.3 points per game, I have a hard time seeing the Sooners score more than twice. #1 Texas 26, Oklahoma 10." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

UCLA vs. Oregon: Over 58.5 points

"Dating back to last season, Oregon has scored 42, 42, 51, 34, and 84 points in its last five home games," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen pointed out. "The Ducks are averaging 47.5 points per game this season, while the Bruins are at 44.8 PPG. I'm not overly sold on either defense so expect fireworks in Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon. These teams are a combined 7-1 to the Over this season and even with Dylan Raiola likely at quarterback for the Ducks, I have a hard time seeing them not in the 30s at least. The Bruins make it interesting late but fall short. Oregon 38, UCLA 30." Bet it now at FanDuel Sportsbook and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

LSU (-9.5) vs. Kentucky

"Will Stein has Kentucky headed in the right direction, although the Wildcats are still a notch below the SEC elite," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "My concern in this matchup is Kentucky's rush defense. The Wildcats allowed 232 rushing yards to South Carolina, 187 to Texas A&M, and 155 to Alabama. The Tigers rank 15th in rushing offense at 237 yards per game. I expect LSU to dominate in the trenches on both sides of the ball. The Tigers already lost to Ole Miss, so I don't think they'll overlook Kentucky. Maybe the line gets to 8.5, but I'm not going to be greedy." Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Georgia vs. Alabama: Under 52.5 points



"This number has sunk four points since a dire weather forecast was circulated," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney pointed out. "It could travel farther south. The teams are gearing up for hurricane-like conditions, including heavy rain and winds in the mid-20s. While Bama's offense has been uber-impressive, Georgia's defense ranks a lofty seventh in FBS. The Bulldogs' offense has rung up points but lacks the dynamism of previous iterations." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Want more Week 6 college football picks?

You've seen some of SportsLine's Week 6 college football best bets for Saturday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every college football game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.