Three teams remain without a victory this season, but only the Chargers remain without a cover. Your Week 6 NFL betting strategy could center on them as L.A. is the lone squad to not have a spread victory and are 7.5-point underdogs to the Chiefs on Sunday. However, Kansas City had the earliest of the byes and is just 2-7 ATS following its last nine byes. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Justin Herbert has struggled immensely this year, which could manifest itself within your Week 6 NFL props at NFL betting sites. Meanwhile, other quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, C.J. Stroud and Drake Maye have come on strongly as of late and seen their standings rise in the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings. Your Week 6 NFL picks could be constructed around spread predictions, targeting individual players within DFS or NFL props or simply predicting who outright wins.

If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 6, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model and team of experts.

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NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 6 that pays around 25-1, and one of the legs is backing the Packers on the money line (-117) versus the Cowboys on 'SNF.' The model has Green Bay prevailing in 65% of simulations, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

NFL DFS picks from 10,000 model simulations

The SportsLine DFS Optimizer uses info from the Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning lineups. For the main Sunday slate in Week 6, the NFL DFS optimizer likes Steelers RB Jaylen Warren and Rams WR Davante Adams among its top picks. See more of its top Week 6 NFL DFS picks here.

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Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 6 Fantasy football rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. The Colts' Josh Downs is projected to be a top-20 Fantasy wide receiver this week, and the model also has full rankings for every position right here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. One of its favorite picks at the best betting apps is the Cardinals (+12.5, 51.5) covering versus the Rams, which cashes 56% of the time. You can find the model's picks for every NFL Week 6 game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every NFL game. David Bearman, who is 8-2 (+566) over his last 10 NFL player prop picks, is backing Texans RB Woody Marks Under 50.5 rushing yards (-114) versus the Jags on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET in London.

"I will continue to fade running backs against the best rushing defense in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars' rush defense has held opponents to a league low 63.8 rushing yards per game. Last year, they also led the NFL, allowing only 85.6 yards per game. Woody Marks will step in for the injured David Montgomery for Houston. He had 62 vs. Tennessee last week. The Titans' defense is not the Jaguars' defense." Bearman's NFL picks for Week 6 can be found here.

Cowboys vs. Packers 'Sunday Night Football' picks

A pair of teams who played to a 40-40 tie last season will look to settle the stalemate on 'SNF' as the Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys. Green Bay (3-2) is coming off back-to-back wins, while Dallas (2-3) has alternated losses with wins all season. R.J. White, who is 49-20-1 (+2529) over his last 70 ATS picks in Packers games, is backing Green Bay (-1.5) and leaning over 53 points.

"The Cowboys are on extra rest coming off an embarrassing outright loss as huge favorites, and while this may be a good bounceback spot, I'm still going to back a team with a good offense at home against Dallas' terrible defense when I only have to lay a point. Both teams played the Jalon Daniels Bucs in the last two weeks, with Green Bay winning on the road and Dallas losing at home. The Packers' offensive line seems to be coming together, helping the offense to its best game of the year last week, and the defense has allowed more than 300 yards just once. The Cowboys are just 7-12-1 ATS as road 'dogs outdoors since 2020 with only five outright wins in that stretch." Get more 'Sunday Night Football' analysis at SportsLine.

49ers vs. Commanders Monday Night Football' picks

The 49ers (5-0) are one of three undefeated teams remaining, while the Commanders (1-3-1) are coming off a tie that feels like a loss due to clock mismanagement. San Fran will host this 'MNF' contest as Washington has lost four straight games west of the Mississippi, with a 22.8-point average margin of defeat. Micah Roberts, who is 19-5 (+1350) over his last 24 ATS in 49ers games, is backing San Francisco (-7.5) and leaning over 51.5 points.

"The 49ers have never looked better, as they're 5-0 on the season, and their only non-cover was against the Cardinals as 7.5-point favorites in a 36-30 win... The offensive line is No. 1 in the NFL protecting Brock Purdy, which in turn gives him the best protection to be the No. 1-rated QB at 118.9. They play a Washington (1-3-1) football squad that has Jayden Daniels back but comes off of a debacle against the Giants in clock management that cost them the game... I'm on the 49ers side to cover, and Washington helps this one get over, as 4 of their 5 games have gone." Get more 'Monday Night Football' analysis at SportsLine.