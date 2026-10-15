The Week 6 NFL odds are out, and football fans will be treated to several star-studded showdowns, including Seahawks vs. Broncos (+2.5) on Thursday Night Football. The Over/Under for total points scored in Broncos vs. Seahawks is 40.5, one of the lowest totals, according to the NFL betting odds. Other notable Week 6 NFL lines include Texans vs. Jaguars (-2.5) in London, Bills vs. Raiders (+6), Chargers vs. Chiefs (-8.5) and Cowboys vs. Packers (-1). Bet on every Week 6 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 6 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 6 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **

Thursday, Oct. 15

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -2.5

Moneyline: Broncos (+124), Seahawks (-148)

Total: 40.5

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Sunday, Oct. 18

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

Spread: Jaguars -2.5

Moneyline: Jaguars (-148), Texans (+124)

Total: 42.5

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Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears

Spread: Bears -3

Moneyline: Falcons (+149), Bears (-178)

Total: 49.5

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Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

Spread: Ravens -4.5

Moneyline: Browns (+190), Ravens (-225)

Total: 40.5

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Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

Spread: Colts -7

Moneyline: Colts (-325), Titans (+263)

Total: 44.5

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New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

Spread: Patriots -7.5

Moneyline: Patriots (-357), Jets (+284)

Total: 43.5

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New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints

Spread: Giants -1.5

Moneyline: Giants (-115), Saints (-105)

Total: 45.5

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Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers

Spread: Eagles -1.5

Moneyline: Eagles (-119), Panthers (+100)

Total: 41.5

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread: Steelers -3

Moneyline: Buccaneers (+125), Steelers (-149)

Total: 40.5

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Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Spread: Rams -12.5

Moneyline: Rams (-877), Cardinals (+596)

Total: 52.5

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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Spread: Chiefs -8.5

Moneyline: Chiefs (-439), Chargers (+340)

Total: 42.5

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Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: Bills -6

Moneyline: Raiders (+226), Bills (-279)

Total: 52.5

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Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread: Packers -1.5

Moneyline: Packers (-115), Cowboys (-105)

Total: 52.5

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Monday, Oct. 19

San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders

Spread: 49ers -7.5

Moneyline: 49ers (-424), Commanders (+328)

Total: 50.5

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