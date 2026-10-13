The Week 6 NFL odds are out, and football fans will be treated to several star-studded showdowns, including Seahawks vs. Broncos (+2.5) on Thursday Night Football. Other notable Week 6 NFL lines include Texans vs. Jaguars (-2.5) in London, Bills vs. Raiders (+6), Chargers vs. Chiefs (-8.5) and Cowboys vs. Packers (-1). Bet on every Week 6 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:
Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 6 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 6 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:
** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **
Thursday, Oct. 15
Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks
Spread: Seahawks -2.5
Moneyline: Broncos (+124), Seahawks (-148)
Total: 40.5
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Sunday, Oct. 18
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans
Spread: Jaguars -2.5
Moneyline: Jaguars (-148), Texans (+124)
Total: 42.5
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Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears
Spread: Bears -3
Moneyline: Falcons (+149), Bears (-178)
Total: 49.5
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Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
Spread: Ravens -4.5
Moneyline: Browns (+190), Ravens (-225)
Total: 40.5
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Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans
Spread: Colts -7
Moneyline: Colts (-325), Titans (+263)
Total: 44.5
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New England Patriots vs. New York Jets
Spread: Patriots -7.5
Moneyline: Patriots (-357), Jets (+284)
Total: 43.5
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New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints
Spread: Giants -1.5
Moneyline: Giants (-115), Saints (-105)
Total: 45.5
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Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers
Spread: Eagles -1.5
Moneyline: Eagles (-119), Panthers (+100)
Total: 41.5
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Spread: Steelers -3
Moneyline: Buccaneers (+125), Steelers (-149)
Total: 40.5
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Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals
Spread: Rams -12.5
Moneyline: Rams (-877), Cardinals (+596)
Total: 52.5
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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Spread: Chiefs -8.5
Moneyline: Chiefs (-439), Chargers (+340)
Total: 42.5
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Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills
Spread: Bills -6
Moneyline: Raiders (+226), Bills (-279)
Total: 52.5
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Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Spread: Packers -1.5
Moneyline: Packers (-115), Cowboys (-105)
Total: 52.5
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Monday, Oct. 19
San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders
Spread: 49ers -7.5
Moneyline: 49ers (-424), Commanders (+328)
Total: 50.5
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