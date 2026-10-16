The Week 6 NFL odds are out, and football fans will be treated to several star-studded showdowns. Some notable Week 6 NFL lines include Texans vs. Jaguars (-2.5) in London, Bills vs. Raiders (+4.5), Chargers vs. Chiefs (-7.5) and Cowboys vs. Packers (-1.5). Bet on every Week 6 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:
Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 6 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 6 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:
** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **
Sunday, Oct. 18
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans
Spread: Jaguars -2.5
Moneyline: Jaguars (-148), Texans (+124)
Total: 42.5
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Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears
Spread: Bears -1.5
Moneyline: Falcons (-102), Bears (-118)
Total: 51.5
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Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
Spread: Ravens -3.5
Moneyline: Browns (+170), Ravens (-205)
Total: 40.5
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Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans
Spread: Colts -7
Moneyline: Colts (-355), Titans (+280)
Total: 44.5
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New England Patriots vs. New York Jets
Spread: Patriots -7.5
Moneyline: Patriots (-345), Jets (+275)
Total: 43.5
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New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints
Spread: Saints -1.5
Moneyline: Saints (-112), Giants (-108)
Total: 45.5
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Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers
Spread: Panthers -3.5
Moneyline: Panthers (-185), Eagles (+154)
Total: 38.5
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Spread: Steelers -2.5
Moneyline: Buccaneers (+124), Steelers (-148)
Total: 39.5
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Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals
Spread: Rams -12.5
Moneyline: Rams (-850), Cardinals (+575)
Total: 51.5
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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Spread: Chiefs -7.5
Moneyline: Chiefs (-470), Chargers (+360)
Total: 41.5
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Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills
Spread: Bills -4.5
Moneyline: Raiders (+170), Bills (-205)
Total: 53.5
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Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Spread: Packers -1.5
Moneyline: Packers (-120), Cowboys (+100)
Total: 53.5
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Monday, Oct. 19
San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders
Spread: 49ers -7.5
Moneyline: 49ers (-425), Commanders (+330)
Total: 51.5
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