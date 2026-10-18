The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. The Sunday NFL schedule will feature 12 games, capped off by Sunday Night Football between the Cowboys (2-3) and Packers (3-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET. NFL games today also include a matchup between the Ravens (4-1) and Browns (3-2) at 1 p.m. ET, as well as the Bills (4-1) against the Raiders (3-2) at 4:25 p.m. ET. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Cowboys are coming off an upset loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, while the Packers have won two consecutive games. The Packers are trading at $0.52 per share. The $0.52 price per share equates to a 52% probability for the Packers to win. More than 53.5 points scored in Cowboys vs. Packers is trading at $0.50 per share.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

You can sign up for Polymarket, one of the top prediction market sites, using the steps listed below. This offer is only available for new users.

Click CLAIM BONUS on this page. Download the Polymarket app. Create an account and provide all the required information, such as name, email and payment details. Use the code CBSSPORTS to get your bonus. Make a first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $25 trading bonus:

Week 6 NFL picks, predictions

Cowboys vs. Packers: Packers to win by more than one point ($0.49 on Polymarket)

Ravens vs. Browns: Ravens to win by more than four points ($0.51 on Polymarket)

Bills vs. Raiders: Bills to win by more than five points ($0.52 on Polymarket)

Cowboys vs. Packers predictions

Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens had his best individual performance of the season during the team's 24-16 loss to the Buccaneers. Pickens recorded a season-best nine receptions for 130 yards, as well as his first touchdown. The All-Pro also had a season-high 13 targets as primary receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a thigh bruise during the second quarter of Week 5.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love had his highest passer rating (137.5) and QB rating (94.1) of the season in Week 5. Love threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns, both caught by Christian Watson, who recorded six receptions for 143 yards.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Packers are trading at $0.49 to win by more than one point, while the Cowboys are trading at $0.49 to lose by one point or win outright at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Ravens vs. Browns predictions

Ravens backup Tyler Huntley willed a 30-23 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, starting in the absence of injured former two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Huntley threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 24 of 32 passing, while Derrick Henry recorded 102 yards on 24 rushing attempts and an 18-yard touchdown reception.

The Browns' three-game winning streak was snapped in a 17-12 road loss to the New York Jets in Week 5. Quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 155 yards on 15 of 33 passing, connecting with Denzel Boston on a 29-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens are currently trading at $0.51 per share to win by four or more points at home, while the Browns are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bills vs. Raiders predictions

The Bills survived a 37-34 overtime shootout with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Quarterback Josh Allen threw for 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 12 of 19 passing, while also recording 121 yards and one touchdown on 10 rushing attempts.

The Raiders are coming off a 45-17 road loss to the New England Patriots. Tight end Brock Bowers recorded eight receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown, having found the end zone in every game since making his season debut in Week 3.

The Bills are currently trading at $0.52 per share to win by five or more points on Sunday, while the Raiders are trading at $0.49 per share to lose by four or fewer points or win outright at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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