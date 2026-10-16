The Buccaneers may be 1-4, but they are a consistent 1-4 team, which could help with Week 6 NFL score predictions. All five of Tampa's games have seen a scoring margin between 3 and 8 points as it will host the 3-2 Steelers (-2.5, 39.5) on Sunday. This matchup history has been one sided as Pittsburgh sports a 10-2 record versus the Bucs, with each of the last three meetings decided by 3 points or fewer. NFL exact score bets often rely on trends, so having a margin of victory range, plus expecting the Steelers to continue their dominance over Tampa sets you up nicely to make Week 6 NFL picks on a correct score. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

No game has a lower total than Steelers vs. Bucs, while Pittsburgh is one of six road favorites to lay Week 6 NFL bets on. Others include the Ravens (-3) against the Browns, the Bills (-5.5) versus the Raiders and the Bears (-1.5) at the Falcons. Lamar Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out for Baltimore, while Caleb Williams' status remains uncertain with a hamstring injury. Before making any Week 6 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

A SportsLine expert and host, Cohen is evaluating the entire Week 6 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and logic for each matchup. He finished the 2025-26 season with a 188-96-1 straight-up record (66%) with his picks at NFL betting sites and is 45-33-1 (58%) on his 2026 NFL picks. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Cohen has analyzed the latest NFL odds and made his Week 6 NFL picks. You can only see Cohen's Week 6 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

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Top Week 6 NFL picks

After diving into all 14 games from the NFL Week 6 schedule, Cohen recommends backing the Patriots (-7, 43.5) to defeat the Jets at the best betting apps, while the Under also hits. The Jets are improved on defense, but they're also on pace to finish in the bottom 10 in both points scored and total yards for the 11th straight season. Meanwhile, New England is on an upswing with Drake Maye looking like the MVP runner-up he was last year as the Pats seek their fourth straight win over the Jets. Geno Smith hasn't thrown a pick yet, which should allow the Jets to at least convert field goals, but the Pats will score touchdowns instead and win by double digits.

"I think the questions about Drake Maye's performance can be put aside now. In wins over Buffalo and Las Vegas the last two weeks, New England's QB has accounted for eight total touchdowns. New York has only one interception since the start of the 2025 season and it came a few weeks ago in Week 4. Just an unbelievable statistic. Though Maye has thrown seven interceptions this season, he might come away unblemished this week. The Patriots should cruise to 4-2 with an easy home victory." Patriots 27, Jets 16 See his other Week 6 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 6 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen has identified four underdogs who outright win. Nailing these results is key to making profitable Week 6 NFL picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins every Week 6 NFL game, and which four teams notch huge upsets? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 6 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who has nailed 64% of his NFL straight-up picks since 2025, and find out.