You can use the best sportsbook promos to earn more than $3,000 in sign-up bonuses from top betting apps for the loaded Week 6 NFL slate. Kansas City is one of three remaining unbeatens in the NFL coming off a bye week, and the Chiefs will take on the winless Chargers at home on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the latest Week 6 NFL odds list Kansas City as an 8.5-point favorite. Then, on Sunday Night Football, the Packers are 1-point favorites over the Cowboys, and the over/under is 52.5. Our Week 6 NFL score predictions have Kansas City as a 30-18 winner over Los Angeles and Green Bay as a 30-25 winner over Dallas.

The SportsLine Projection Model simplifies NFL betting with Week 6 NFL score projections and NFL picks for all Week 6 NFL games by simulating each matchup 10,000 times. Bet on NFL Week 6 with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

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Week 6 NFL betting promos and bonus codes

Week 6 NFL score predictions

Thursday, Oct. 15

Broncos vs. Seahawks (-3), 8:15 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Seahawks 20, Broncos 19

SportsLine predicts that the Broncos cover as 3-point underdogs in 51% of simulations. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

Sunday, Oct. 18

Jaguars (-2.5) vs. Texans, 9:30 a.m. ET

Score prediction: Jaguars 23, Texans 21

SportsLine predicts that the Texans cover as 2.5-point underdogs in 51% of simulations. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Browns vs. Ravens (-4.5), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Ravens 28, Browns 18

SportsLine predicts that the Ravens cover as 4.5-point favorites in 61% of simulations. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Eagles (-1.5) vs. Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Eagles 23, Panthers 19

SportsLine predicts that the Eagles cover as 1.5-point favorites in 55% of simulations. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Falcons vs. Bears (-3), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Bears 26, Falcons 24

SportsLine predicts that the Falcons cover as 3-point underdogs in 54% of simulations. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for the bet365 promo code CBSBET365:

Giants vs. Saints (-1.5), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Giants 27, Saints 21

SportsLine predicts that the Giants cover as 1.5-point underdogs in 61% of simulations. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

Patriots (-7.5) vs. Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Patriots 27, Jets 18

SportsLine predicts that the Patriots cover as 7.5-point favorites in 53% of simulations. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

Buccaneers vs. Steelers (-2.5), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Steelers 24, Buccaneers 23

SportsLine predicts that the Buccaneers cover as 2.5-point underdogs in 53% of simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Colts (-7) vs. Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Colts 36, Titans 19

SportsLine predicts that the Colts cover as 7-point favorites in 71% of simulations. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Rams (-12.5) vs. Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Rams 32, Cardinals 22

SportsLine predicts that the Cardinals cover as 12.5-point underdogs in 60% of simulations. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

Raiders vs. Bills (-5.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Bills 34, Raiders 24

SportsLine predicts that the Bills cover as 5.5-point favorites in 56% of simulations. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Chiefs (-8.5) vs. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Chiefs 30, Chargers 18

SportsLine predicts that the Chiefs cover as 8.5-point favorites in 60% of simulations. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Packers (-1) vs. Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Packers 30, Cowboys 25

SportsLine predicts that the Packers cover as 1-point favorites in 57% of simulations. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Monday, Oct. 19

49ers (-7.5) vs. Commanders, 8:15 p.m. ET

Score prediction: 49ers 33, Commanders 23

SportsLine predicts that the 49ers cover as 7.5-point favorites in 53% of simulations. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

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Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.