NFL Sunday has arrived, and the Week 6 NFL odds have seen some noticeable shifts throughout the week. After opening at -1.5, the Eagles are now 3-point underdogs at home against the Panthers after quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clot) was placed on injured reserve. Panthers vs. Eagles kicks off at 1 p.m. ET. Other notable Week 6 NFL lines include Jets vs. Patriots (-7), Bills vs. Raiders (+5.5), Chargers vs. Chiefs (-7.5) and Cowboys vs. Packers (-1.5). Bet on every Week 6 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:
Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 6 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 6 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:
** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **
Sunday, Oct. 18
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans
Spread: Jaguars -2.5
Moneyline: Jaguars (-148), Texans (+124)
Total: 42.5
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Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears
Spread: Bears -1.5
Moneyline: Falcons (-102), Bears (-118)
Total: 52.5
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Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
Spread: Ravens -3
Moneyline: Browns (+140), Ravens (-166)
Total: 39.5
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Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans
Spread: Colts -7
Moneyline: Colts (-340), Titans (+270)
Total: 44.5
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New England Patriots vs. New York Jets
Spread: Patriots -7.5
Moneyline: Patriots (-340), Jets (+270)
Total: 43.5
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New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints
Spread: Saints -1.5
Moneyline: Saints (-110), Giants (-110)
Total: 46.5
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Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers
Spread: Panthers -3
Moneyline: Panthers (-166), Eagles (+140)
Total: 39.5
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Spread: Steelers -2.5
Moneyline: Buccaneers (+124), Steelers (-148)
Total: 38.5
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Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals
Spread: Rams -12.5
Moneyline: Rams (-750), Cardinals (+525)
Total: 51.5
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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Spread: Chiefs -7.5
Moneyline: Chiefs (-455), Chargers (+350)
Total: 41.5
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Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills
Spread: Bills -5.5
Moneyline: Raiders (+185), Bills (-225)
Total: 53.5
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Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Spread: Packers -1.5
Moneyline: Packers (-118), Cowboys (-102)
Total: 53.5
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Monday, Oct. 19
San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders
Spread: 49ers -7.5
Moneyline: 49ers (-455), Commanders (+350)
Total: 52.5
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