Saturday's college football slate is jam-packed with matchups that will have playoff implications, including No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Indiana, No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 14 Tennessee and No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 BYU. Those are just a few of the Week 7 college football lines available to wager at some of the top betting sites like DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. According to the latest Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, the Buckeyes are favored by 3.5 points, after opening at -1.5. SportsLine's team of experts have revealed college football predictions for that Big Ten battle, as well as matchups like Texas vs. Florida, Alabama vs. Tennessee, Florida State vs. Miami and Notre Dame vs. BYU. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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Week 7 college football best bets (odds subject to change):

Ohio State moneyline (-166) vs. Indiana

Texas (-10.5) vs. Florida

Tennessee (+9) vs. Alabama

Georgia (-20.5) vs. Auburn

Miami (-21) vs. Florida State

Notre Dame (-10.5) vs. BYU

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Ohio State moneyline (-166) vs. Indiana

"Yes, Indiana is 6-0, but there are some concerns," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "The Hoosiers are allowing a 63% completion rate and rank 127th nationally in explosive plays allowed. That could be free eats for Jeremiah Smith, who is playing like the best player on the planet. I grabbed Ohio State -3 on Monday, but with that number gone, I'm comfortable taking the moneyline at anything under -185. Yes, Indiana is 6-0, but there are some concerns. The Hoosiers are allowing a 63% completion rate and rank 127th nationally in explosive plays allowed. Ohio State is battle-tested, having already gone into Kinnick Stadium and shut down Iowa." Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Texas (-10.5) vs. Florida

"Ever since John Sumrall has been getting positive accolades as head coach at Florida, riding a 4-0 record, the Gators have been bust-outs," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts pointed out. "They didn't just lose at Missouri 47-17, and at home the next week to an awful South Carolina squad 38-19, but they lost every bit of confidence and credibility they had built up. Now they have to play at Texas, who's only covered one game this year. They're playing well below their rating and they just lost their No. 1 ranking when they lost to Oklahoma 27-24. It's the fourth straight non-cover by Texas. Arch Manning had two big interceptions last week against the Sooners. I think Florida has been exposed as fraudulent, and Texas takes advantage." Bet it now at FanDuel Sportsbook and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Tennessee (+9) vs. Alabama

"Alabama faces a tough road matchup after a draining three-point loss to Georgia," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman pointed out. "The Tide will miss top receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, removing their main deep threat on late downs and in the red zone. Tennessee's defense is among the nation's best, ranking top five in EPA/play allowed and holding opposing quarterbacks to a 94.8 rating (5.2 net yards per pass). Tennessee's defensive line wins 82% of its pass-rush battles, and with Alabama's offensive line posting a 74% pass-block win rate, expect steady pressure in front of a raucous Neyland Stadium crowd. It won't matter who starts at quarterback for Tennessee. The Volunteers are averaging 5.7 yards per carry, which should help limit possessions. Alabama has played the tougher schedule, but this line is inflated." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Georgia (-20.5) vs. Auburn

"One of the more well-balanced teams in the country are the Georgia Bulldogs," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "On both sides of the ball, the Bulldogs are able to really wreck havoc. Auburn's offense is predicated on running the ball. What Georgia will do in this game is force them to play left-handed and lean more on their passing game, which is not a great way for them to play nor have success." Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Miami (-21) vs. Florida State

"It has been an unfortunate time in Florida State football, as the Seminoles no longer pose the threat they did in the past," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "Right now it is the Hurricanes time to dominate the Sunshine State. Armed with a potential 1st round pick at QB and a Heisman candidate at WR, look for the Canes to put the Noles out of their misery en route to a cover." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Notre Dame (-10.5) vs. BYU

"A double-digit road favorite against a quality BYU team feels weird," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas noted. "That said, losing LJ Martin is a massive blow. Bachmeier had to carry the Cougars against Iowa State, and Preston Rex was their second-leading rusher with just 21 yards. Now they face a Notre Dame defense that's second in the country against the run and loaded in the secondary. If Bachmeier has to throw 30-plus times, turnovers will come. Carr has been phenomenal, and freshman Jonaz Walton is a stud on the ground. It could be tight early with the crowd rocking, but the Irish pull away late as Marcus Freeman makes a statement." Bet it now at FanDuel Sportsbook and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Want more Week 7 college football picks?

You've seen some of SportsLine's Week 7 college football best bets for Saturday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every college football game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.