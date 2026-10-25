Before you make your NFL anytime touchdown picks at the best betting apps, you need to see our Week 7 NFL anytime TD picks. They include a pair of superstar receivers, Nico Collins and Ja'Marr Chase, and a tight end with a stellar matchup against a division rival, Tucker Kraft. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is out once again with an ankle injury. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

You can wager anytime touchdowns using the best sports betting sites. Ahead of Sunday's two main slates, we've selected four anytime TD bets with odds for these prop bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For even more NFL betting analysis, make sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say, as well as SportsLine's experts.

NFL Week 7 anytime touchdown scorer props

Nico Collins anytime TD (+130)

A lot of attention has been given to the Texans' passing attack this season. First, CJ Stroud has been under a lot of pressure after some regression the last two years following a stellar rookie season. And most recently, the team just added former No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. to the club after a lackluster start to his career in Arizona. The addition of Harrison has gotten a lot of attention considering his name, draft pedigree and that he and Stroud were college teammates, but make no mistake -- Collins is the alpha in this passing game. In four games this year, Collins has 22 catches for 323 yards and two scores. He had a season-low five targets last week, but he still turned that into 74 yards. Stroud and Collins have great chemistry, and the Giants have allowed seven touchdowns to wide receivers this year, including two against New Orleans in Week 6. Get $200 in bonus bets with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Ravens (+115)

The Bengals return to action this Sunday after a Week 6 bye, and they have an AFC North date with the Ravens. The Bengals' offense remains dangerous once again, and no player strikes more fear in defensive coordinators' hearts than Chase. The dynamic receiver has caught four touchdown passes this season from Joe Burrow, and the Ravens are a team that he loves to face. Yes, this is a new-look Baltimore coaching staff, but much of the player personnel is the same. I bring that up because Chase has eight career receiving touchdowns against the Ravens in 10 games. Chase has scored more against Baltimore than any other team in his career. Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Bucky Irving vs. Panthers (+110)

This Buccaneers vs. Panthers matchup should be fun and potentially high-scoring. The Panthers have one of the NFL's best offenses this year and have a number of intriguing anytime touchdown scorer candidates, but we'll back Irving out of Tampa Bay's backfield. It's clear that Irving is the clear RB1 for the Bucs right now with Kenneth Gainwell getting phased out of touches of late. Irving has had at least 15 carries every game since Week 2, and he can be a factor in the passing game as well. Irving has four total scores this year, and Carolina has allowed six touchdowns to opposing running backs in 2026. Make NFL touchdown scorer picks with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to a $250 in bonuses via bet resets:

Tucker Kraft vs. Lions (+165)

No tight end has a juicier matchup in Week 7 than Kraft. The Lions and Packers square off in an NFC North tilt in a game that absolutely has shootout potential. The Lions' defense has been suspect all year long, and that's especially true against tight ends. Opposing tight ends have scored a whopping nine times against Detroit in just five games. Kraft is one of the NFL's most talented receiving tight ends, and he gets a lot of looks in this offense. This is a matchup Kraft and Co. have to be excited about. Bet on the NFL at DraftKings to get $200 in bonuses and 3 free months of NBA League Pass when placing anytime touchdown scorer bets: