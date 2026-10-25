Noticing the roles of certain teams is Week 7 NFL betting advice that anyone can utilize to turn a profit with their NFL picks. The 49ers (-3) are visiting the Falcons, and San Fran has covered in six straight as a road favorite. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are at home, where the Broncos come to town as 4.5-point favorites, per the Week 7 NFL spreads. Being a home underdog is nothing new for Arizona, but covering would be as the Cards are 1-7 ATS over their last eight as home underdogs. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Thus, forming an NFL parlay backing San Fran and fading Arizona could be one of your winning Week 7 NFL bets. If you're expecting these trends to stay true to form, then the likes of Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Jaylen Waddle may be names to include in NFL DFS picks or within Week 7 NFL player props. If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 7, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model and team of experts.

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NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 7 that pays around 25-1, and one of the legs is backing Over 42.5 points in Texans vs. Giants (-110). The model forecasts 52 combined points as the Over connects 69% of the time, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

NFL DFS picks from 10,000 model simulations

The SportsLine DFS Optimizer uses info from the Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning lineups. For the main Sunday slate in Week 7, the NFL DFS optimizer likes Texans QB C.J. Stroud and Panthers RB Chuba Hubbaed among its top picks. See more of its top Week 7 NFL DFS picks here.

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Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 7 Fantasy football rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. The Ravens' Ja'Kobi Lane is projected to be a top-25 Fantasy wide receiver this week, and the model also has full rankings for every position right here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. One of its favorite picks at the best betting apps is the Broncos (-4.5, 43.5) covering versus the Cardinals, which cashes 55% of the time. You can find the model's picks for every NFL Week 7 game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every NFL game. David Bearman, who is 13-5 (+724) over his last 13 NFL player prop picks, is backing 49ers QB Brock Purdy Over 20.5 passing completions (-108) versus Atlanta on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

"The Atlanta Falcons may have the fourth-best rush defense in the NFL, but their pass defense is 28th, allowing 252.0 yards per game. Through six games, every QB has gone over his completions prop vs. the Falcons, with an average of 26.5 per game. Last week, Caleb Williams had 18 completions at halftime. Teams now know how to beat the Falcons defense - throw on them." Bearman's NFL picks for Week 7 can be found here.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks 'Sunday Night Football' picks

A potential Super Bowl preview takes place on 'SNF' as the Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) visit the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) for the first time since 2018. The NFL's leading rusher, Kenneth Walker III, is on pace for a league-record of 2,261 yards as he faces the team he won a Super Bowl MVP with. The SportsLine AI mode backs Travis Kelce Over 46.5 receiving yards (-114) in a 4.5-star prop as it notes he's gone over his receiving yardage line in four of his last five games. Get more 'Sunday Night Football' AI picks at SportsLine.

Eagles vs. Cowboys 'Monday Night Football' picks

'MNF' will see the Cowboys and Eagles meeting for the 135th time, and Dallas leading the series 75-59. Philly has dropped four straight games amid a litany of injuries, while the Cowboys are coming off back-to-back defeats. Emory Hunt is 31-18-2 (+1085) over his last 51 picks in Eagles games and is backing Dallas (-4.5) to cover and leaning under 44.5 points.

"As long as Tanner McKee is the starting QB for the Eagles it will be hard to see them having much success on offense. Defensively they will be in this game and hang around, but without the offense maximizing opportunities with the ball all will be for nought. Dallas, when motivated, can score on anybody. Even if they sputter a bit out of the gate, eventually water will find its level and they'll find the endzone; this will be enough for them to cover this spread on the road." See more analysis of Cowboys vs. Eagles here.