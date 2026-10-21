The Week 7 NFL odds feature a 14-game schedule beginning Thursday night, when the Chicago Bears host the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. DraftKings lists the Bears as 3-point favorites, with both teams entering at 4-2. The Over/Under for total points scored in Patriots vs. Bills is 50.5. Sunday's schedule includes the Pittsburgh Steelers facing the New Orleans Saints in France, followed by the Detroit Lions hosting the Green Bay Packers in an NFC North matchup.

The Houston Texans (-10 vs. New York Giants) are this week's biggest favorite, according to the latest Week 7 NFL spreads. The San Francisco 49ers are listed at -3.5 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, while the Seattle Seahawks are favored by 2.5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Bet on every Week 7 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 7 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 7 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **

Thursday, October 22

New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears

Spread: Bears -3

Moneyline: Bears (-148), Patriots (+124)

Total: 50.5

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Sunday, Oct. 25

New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread: Steelers -3.5

Moneyline: Steelers (-180), Saints (+150)

Total: 44.5

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San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Spread: 49ers -3.5

Moneyline: 49ers (-205), Falcons (+170)

Total: 50.5

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Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans

Spread: Browns -1.5

Moneyline: Browns (-130), Titans (+110)

Total: 38.5

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Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings

Spread: Vikings -6.5

Moneyline: Vikings (-278), Colts (+225)

Total: 41.5

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Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Spread: Jets -4.5

Moneyline: Jets (-230), Dolphins (+190)

Total: 38.5

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

Spread: Panthers -3.5

Moneyline: Panthers (-192), Buccaneers (+160)

Total: 44.5

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Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Spread: Ravens -2.5

Moneyline: Ravens (-148), Bengals (+124)

Total: 51.5

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New York Giants vs. Houston Texans

Spread: Texans -10

Moneyline: Texans (-520), Giants (+390)

Total: 42.5

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Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals

Spread: Broncos -4.5

Moneyline: Broncos (-238), Cardinals (+195)

Total: 43.5

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Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: Lions -3

Moneyline: Lions (-166), Packers (+140)

Total: 53.5

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Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Spread: Rams -4.5

Moneyline: Rams (-225), Raiders (+185)

Total: 47.5

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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -2.5

Moneyline: Seahawks (-135), Chiefs (+114)

Total: 42.5

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Monday, Oct. 26

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Spread: Cowboys -4.5

Moneyline: Cowboys (-218), Eagles (+180)

Total: 44.5

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