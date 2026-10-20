The Week 7 NFL odds feature a 14-game schedule beginning Thursday night, when the Chicago Bears host the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. DraftKings lists the Bears as 3-point favorites, with both teams entering at 4-2. Sunday's schedule includes the Pittsburgh Steelers facing the New Orleans Saints in France, followed by the Detroit Lions hosting the Green Bay Packers in an NFC North matchup.

The Houston Texans (-10 vs. New York Giants) are this week's biggest favorite, according to the latest Week 7 NFL spreads. The San Francisco 49ers are listed at -3.5 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, while the Seattle Seahawks are favored by 2.5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Bet on every Week 7 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 7 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 7 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **

Thursday, October 22

New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears

Spread: Bears -3

Moneyline: Bears (-148), Patriots (+124)

Total: 50.5

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Sunday, Oct. 25

New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread: Steelers -3.5

Moneyline: Steelers (-180), Saints (+150)

Total: 44.5

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San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Spread: 49ers -3.5

Moneyline: 49ers (-205), Falcons (+170)

Total: 50.5

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Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans

Spread: Browns -1.5

Moneyline: Browns (-130), Titans (+110)

Total: 38.5

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Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings

Spread: Vikings -6.5

Moneyline: Vikings (-278), Colts (+225)

Total: 41.5

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Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Spread: Jets -4.5

Moneyline: Jets (-230), Dolphins (+190)

Total: 38.5

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

Spread: Panthers -3.5

Moneyline: Panthers (-192), Buccaneers (+160)

Total: 44.5

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Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Spread: Ravens -2.5

Moneyline: Ravens (-148), Bengals (+124)

Total: 51.5

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New York Giants vs. Houston Texans

Spread: Texans -10

Moneyline: Texans (-520), Giants (+390)

Total: 42.5

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Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals

Spread: Broncos -4.5

Moneyline: Broncos (-238), Cardinals (+195)

Total: 43.5

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Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: Lions -3

Moneyline: Lions (-166), Packers (+140)

Total: 53.5

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Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Spread: Rams -4.5

Moneyline: Rams (-225), Raiders (+185)

Total: 47.5

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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -2.5

Moneyline: Seahawks (-135), Chiefs (+114)

Total: 42.5

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Monday, Oct. 26

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Spread: Cowboys -4.5

Moneyline: Cowboys (-218), Eagles (+180)

Total: 44.5

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