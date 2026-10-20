The Week 7 NFL odds feature a 14-game schedule beginning Thursday night, when the Chicago Bears host the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. DraftKings lists the Bears as 3-point favorites, with both teams entering at 4-2. Sunday's schedule includes the Pittsburgh Steelers facing the New Orleans Saints in France, followed by the Detroit Lions hosting the Green Bay Packers in an NFC North matchup.
The Houston Texans (-10 vs. New York Giants) are this week's biggest favorite, according to the latest Week 7 NFL spreads. The San Francisco 49ers are listed at -3.5 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, while the Seattle Seahawks are favored by 2.5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Bet on every Week 7 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:
Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 7 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 7 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:
** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **
Thursday, October 22
New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears
Spread: Bears -3
Moneyline: Bears (-148), Patriots (+124)
Total: 50.5
Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:
Sunday, Oct. 25
New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Spread: Steelers -3.5
Moneyline: Steelers (-180), Saints (+150)
Total: 44.5
Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:
San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons
Spread: 49ers -3.5
Moneyline: 49ers (-205), Falcons (+170)
Total: 50.5
Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:
Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans
Spread: Browns -1.5
Moneyline: Browns (-130), Titans (+110)
Total: 38.5
Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:
Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings
Spread: Vikings -6.5
Moneyline: Vikings (-278), Colts (+225)
Total: 41.5
Bet on NFL games with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets
Spread: Jets -4.5
Moneyline: Jets (-230), Dolphins (+190)
Total: 38.5
Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers
Spread: Panthers -3.5
Moneyline: Panthers (-192), Buccaneers (+160)
Total: 44.5
Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
Spread: Ravens -2.5
Moneyline: Ravens (-148), Bengals (+124)
Total: 51.5
Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:
New York Giants vs. Houston Texans
Spread: Texans -10
Moneyline: Texans (-520), Giants (+390)
Total: 42.5
Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:
Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals
Spread: Broncos -4.5
Moneyline: Broncos (-238), Cardinals (+195)
Total: 43.5
Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
Spread: Lions -3
Moneyline: Lions (-166), Packers (+140)
Total: 53.5
Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Spread: Rams -4.5
Moneyline: Rams (-225), Raiders (+185)
Total: 47.5
Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks
Spread: Seahawks -2.5
Moneyline: Seahawks (-135), Chiefs (+114)
Total: 42.5
Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:
Monday, Oct. 26
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Spread: Cowboys -4.5
Moneyline: Cowboys (-218), Eagles (+180)
Total: 44.5
Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets: