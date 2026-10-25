On Sunday, 12 games are set to unfold in Week 7 of the NFL season. NFL fans will be treated to mouthwatering matchups like Bengals vs. Ravens, Packers vs. Lions and Chiefs vs. Seahawks. The Houston Texans (-10 vs. New York Giants) are this week's biggest favorite, according to the latest Week 7 NFL spreads. Bet on every Week 7 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:
Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 7 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 7 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:
** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **
Sunday, Oct. 25
San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons
Spread: 49ers -2.5
Moneyline: 49ers (-148), Falcons (+124)
Total: 49.5
Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:
Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans
Spread: Browns -2.5
Moneyline: Browns (-135), Titans (+114)
Total: 36.5
Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:
Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings
Spread: Vikings -6.5
Moneyline: Vikings (-290), Colts (+235)
Total: 41.5
Bet on NFL games with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets
Spread: Jets -4.5
Moneyline: Jets (-230), Dolphins (+190)
Total: 39.5
Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers
Spread: Panthers -3
Moneyline: Panthers (-155), Buccaneers (+130)
Total: 44.5
Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
Spread: Bengals -1.5
Moneyline: Bengals (-118), Ravens (-102)
Total: 47.5
Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:
New York Giants vs. Houston Texans
Spread: Texans -10
Moneyline: Texans (-500), Giants (+380)
Total: 42.5
Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:
Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals
Spread: Broncos -4.5
Moneyline: Broncos (-230), Cardinals (+190)
Total: 43.5
Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
Spread: Lions -3
Moneyline: Lions (-180), Packers (+150)
Total: 53.5
Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Spread: Rams -3
Moneyline: Rams (-180), Raiders (+150)
Total: 48.5
Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks
Spread: Seahawks -3
Moneyline: Seahawks (-148), Chiefs (+124)
Total: 42.5
Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:
Monday, Oct. 26
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Spread: Cowboys -4.5
Moneyline: Cowboys (-218), Eagles (+180)
Total: 44.5
Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets: