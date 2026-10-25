NFL Sunday has arrived, and with matchups like Ravens vs. Bengals, Lions vs. Packers and Chiefs vs. Seahawks set to unfold, the NFL betting lines will certainly draw a lot of attention. According to the latest Week 7 NFL spreads, the Seahawks are 3-point favorites at home against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The highest total on the Week 7 NFL odds board is 55.5 points in Packers vs. Lions. Bet on every Week 7 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 7 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 7 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **

Sunday, Oct. 25

San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Spread: 49ers -2.5

Moneyline: 49ers (-148), Falcons (+124)

Total: 49.5

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Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans

Spread: Browns -2.5

Moneyline: Browns (-135), Titans (+114)

Total: 36.5

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Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings

Spread: Vikings -6.5

Moneyline: Vikings (-290), Colts (+235)

Total: 41.5

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Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Spread: Jets -4.5

Moneyline: Jets (-230), Dolphins (+190)

Total: 39.5

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

Spread: Panthers -3

Moneyline: Panthers (-155), Buccaneers (+130)

Total: 44.5

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Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Spread: Bengals -1.5

Moneyline: Bengals (-118), Ravens (-102)

Total: 47.5

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New York Giants vs. Houston Texans

Spread: Texans -10

Moneyline: Texans (-500), Giants (+380)

Total: 42.5

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Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals

Spread: Broncos -4.5

Moneyline: Broncos (-230), Cardinals (+190)

Total: 43.5

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Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: Lions -3

Moneyline: Lions (-180), Packers (+150)

Total: 53.5

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Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Spread: Rams -3

Moneyline: Rams (-180), Raiders (+150)

Total: 48.5

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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -3

Moneyline: Seahawks (-148), Chiefs (+124)

Total: 42.5

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Monday, Oct. 26

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Spread: Cowboys -4.5

Moneyline: Cowboys (-218), Eagles (+180)

Total: 44.5

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