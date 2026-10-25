The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in qualifying trades. Sunday's NFL Week 7 early window features seven games at 1 p.m. ET, including the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings hosting the Indianapolis Colts. The Atlanta Falcons welcome the 6-0 San Francisco 49ers, while the Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South matchup. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Week 7 NFL picks, predictions at Kalshi

Vikings-Colts: Minnesota to win by seven points or more ($0.49 per share)

Falcons-49ers: Atlanta to win—or lose by three points or fewer ($0.53 per share)

Panthers-Buccaneers: Carolina to win outright ($0.62 per share)

Vikings vs. Colts predictions

Minnesota returns from its bye with a 5-0 record and a running game that wore down New Orleans. Aaron Jones rushed for 113 yards on 25 carries in the 23-13 victory, scoring from eight yards out in the fourth quarter. Kyler Murray completed 24 of 30 throws for 229 yards, including a touchdown to Justin Jefferson. The Vikings possessed the ball for nearly 39 minutes. Jordan Mason is also returning to practice after an injury absence, giving Kevin O'Connell another backfield option ahead of Sunday's home game.

Indianapolis just turned a 13-0 halftime lead over Tennessee into a 26-20 defeat. Jonathan Taylor lost a fumble on the opening play of the second half, and Daniel Jones threw two interceptions. The Colts also allowed a long punt return and had a punt blocked during the collapse. Cornerback Sauce Gardner left with a calf injury, another concern before facing Jefferson. Indy fired general manager Chris Ballard on Monday. SportsLine forecasts a 30-20 Vikings victory. Kalshi prices Minnesota to win by more than 6.5 points at $0.49 per Yes share and $0.52 for No. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Falcons vs. 49ers predictions

Atlanta's latest comeback started far too late. The Falcons trailed Chicago 31-7 early in the fourth quarter before Michael Penix Jr. threw two touchdowns to Kyle Pitts, narrowing Sunday's defeat to 31-23. Penix finished with 225 passing yards and three scores. Kevin Stefanski's team has dropped two straight, but it has shown an ability to move quickly through the air when opponents sit on a lead. Those late points don't erase the problems that put Atlanta in such a deep hole.

San Francisco arrives on a short week after beating Washington 23-17 on Monday night. Brock Purdy threw for 264 yards, and Christian McCaffrey supplied two rushing touchdowns. The 49ers led 20-3 at halftime but failed to score in the fourth quarter. Receiver Mike Evans exited with Achilles tendinitis after gaining 94 yards. SportsLine expects San Francisco to win 26-24, a two-point margin. Kalshi prices a 49ers victory by more than 3.5 points at $0.48 for Yes; No, covering Atlanta to win or lose by three or fewer, is $0.53. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Panthers vs. Buccaneers predictions

Carolina found a dependable way to close out Philadelphia last weekend. Chuba Hubbard carried 28 times for 120 yards and a touchdown, while Bryce Young threw two scores to Tommy Tremble in a 25-14 victory. Young finished with 281 passing yards, and a blocked punt gave the Panthers another short field. They've won two straight since losing at Cleveland and already handled one NFC South opponent, beating Atlanta 34-3 in September.

Tampa Bay's latest defeat was more painful than its record suggests. The Buccaneers led Pittsburgh 16-3 entering the fourth quarter before losing 26-19 in overtime. Rookie Jalon Daniels completed 22 of 43 passes for 164 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. David Walker recorded two of Tampa Bay's five sacks, but the offense couldn't capitalize on that defensive work. The Bucs have lost five of six, with all five defeats decided by seven points or fewer. Their lone victory came at Dallas. SportsLine has Carolina winning 29-23. Kalshi prices a Panthers victory at $0.62 per Yes share and $0.39 for No. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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