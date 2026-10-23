You can use the best sportsbook promos to earn more than $3,000 in sign-up bonuses from top betting apps for the loaded Week 7 NFL slate. The Minnesota Vikings are unbeaten coming off a bye week and they'll host the Indianapolis Colts for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday. Minnesota is favored by 6.5 in the Week 7 NFL odds and the over/under in that matchup is 41.5 points. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks are favored by 3 at home against the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs and the over/under is 42.5 points. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

The SportsLine Projection Model simplifies NFL betting with Week 7 NFL score projections and NFL picks for all Week 7 NFL games by simulating each matchup 10,000 times. New users can get the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 bet right here:

Week 7 NFL betting promos, bonus codes

Week 7 NFL score predictions

Sunday, Oct. 25

Saints vs. Steelers (-3) in London, 9:30 a.m. ET

Score prediction: Steelers 27, Saints 23

SportsLine predicts that the Steelers cover as 3-point favorites in 52% of simulations. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Ravens (-1.5) vs. Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Ravens 29, Bengals 28

SportsLine predicts that the Bengals cover as 1.5-point underdogs in 51% of simulations. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Titans vs. Browns (-1.5), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Browns 21, Titans 20

SportsLine predicts that the Titans cover as 1.5-point underdogs in 51% of simulations. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Vikings (-6.5) vs. Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Vikings 30, Colts 20

SportsLine predicts that the Vikings cover as 6.5-point favorites in 57% of simulations. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for the bet365 promo code CBSBET365:

Jets (-4.5) vs. Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Jets 30, Dolphins 20

SportsLine predicts that the Jets cover as 4.5-point favorites in 61% of simulations. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

Texans (-10.5) vs. Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Texans 31, Giants 20

SportsLine predicts that the Texans cover as 10.5-point favorites in 49% of simulations. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

Falcons vs. 49ers (-2.5), 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: 49ers 27, Falcons 24

SportsLine predicts that the 49ers cover as 2.5-point favorites in 53% of simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for NFL games:

Panthers (-3) vs. Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Panthers 29, Buccaneers 23

SportsLine predicts that the Panthers cover as 3-point favorites in 55% of simulations. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Cardinals vs. Broncos (-4.5), 4:05 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Cardinals 25, Broncos 18

SportsLine predicts that the Broncos cover as 4.5-point favorites in 55% of simulations. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

Lions (-3) vs. Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Lions 31, Packers 25

SportsLine predicts that the Lions cover as 3-point favorites in 55% of simulations. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Raiders vs. Rams (-4), 4:25 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Rams 27, Raiders 25

SportsLine predicts that the Raiders cover as 3.5-point underdogs in 53% of simulations. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Seahawks (-2.5) vs. Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Seahawks 25, Chiefs 22

SportsLine predicts that the Seahawks cover as 2.5-point favorites in 51% of simulations. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Monday, Oct. 26

Eagles vs. Cowboys (-4), 8:15 p.m. ET

Score prediction: Cowboys 24, Eagles 22

SportsLine predicts that the Eagles cover as 4-point underdogs in 55% of simulations. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.