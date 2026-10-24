If last week was any indicator, favorites should be well aware of underdogs in Week 8 after five of the top seven teams suffered defeats in college football last week. Auburn stunned the Georgia Bulldogs on the road last week, and now the Tigers will welcome Lane Kiffin and LSU to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday at noon ET. Another SEC matchup with playoff implications is set to unfold when Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns host Trinidad Chambliss and the Ole Miss Rebels at 7:30 p.m. ET. According to the latest Ole Miss vs. Texas odds, the Longhorns are favored by 3.5 points. SportsLine's team of experts have revealed college football predictions for that SEC showdown, as well as matchups like Michigan vs. Indiana, BYU vs. UCF, Tennessee vs. South Carolina, USC vs. Wisconsin and Houston and Utah. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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Week 8 college football best bets (odds subject to change):

Indiana (-7) vs. Michigan

UCF (+6.5) vs. BYU

South Carolina (-126) moneyline vs. Tennessee

Oklahoma State (-13) vs. Colorado

Ole Miss (+3.5) vs. Texas

USC vs. Wisconsin: Under 50.5 points

Utah (-6.5) vs. Houston

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Indiana (-7) vs. Michigan

"The Hoosiers are coming off a rare loss under Curt Cignetti and I don't know how Michigan scores," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "The Wolverines' defense will keep them in the game for a while, but I see Indiana pulling away at some point. Tommy Carr may be Michigan's long-term answer at QB. However, Carr's problem in his first career start is that Indiana's defense allows just 75 rushing yards per game and 2.28 yards per carry. If Josh Hoover takes care of the football, IU should win this game by double digits. Give me the Hoosiers -7 for one unit." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

UCF (+6.5) vs. BYU

"BYU heads to Orlando after a dramatic 28–24 win over Notre Dame, a victory that vaulted them to No. 2 in the AP poll," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Next up: the Knights' Homecoming game, where BYU will need to stay sharp under the warm Florida sun (low to mid 80s) without stud running back LJ Martin. UCF brings a top-15 rushing attack and could test a BYU defense that just spent over 70 snaps on the field last week. Head coach Scott Frost is known for creative rushing plays and will look to exploit any signs of fatigue. The Knights are also dangerous in the red zone, converting 21 of 22 chances. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins is coming off a four-touchdown performance and will get the start. Take the points." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

South Carolina moneyline (-126) vs. Tennessee

"This is an awful spot for Tennessee," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "The Vols are coming off an emotional upset win over Alabama and face a South Carolina team that had a bye last week. The Vols have played a tough schedule, but faced Auburn, Texas, and Alabama at home. This will be Tennessee's toughest road game of the season with a freshman QB. Either George MacIntyre or Faizon Brandon will be under center. Each QB has started just one career road game versus weak competition. If South Carolina were going to quit on head coach Shane Beamer, it would have been against Florida. Instead, the Gamecocks blew out the Gators." Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Oklahoma State (-13) vs. Colorado

"Colorado has lost four straight and covered only one of its last five, and it travels to Oklahoma State to face the Cowboys, where it's getting 13 points," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts pointed out. "Colorado's average score this year is 19-25, while a revived Oklahoma State averages 37-23. Oklahoma State has won four of its six games this season while covering their last five. Two years ago, when Colorado was flexing strong, they beat Oklahoma State 52-0, covering the 14.5. The OSU program has some making up to do with Colorado owed a butt-kicking. Oklahoma State to cover." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Ole Miss (+3.5) vs. Texas

"Ole Miss has the best QB in this game, and arguably in the country, in Trinidad Chambliss," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "Their offense is playing significantly better and their much-maligned defense has started to play better the last two games. On the other side the Texas offense is stuck in neutral and they'll be without their best defender in DE Collin Simmons. This is a completely bad matchup for the boys in burnt orange." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

USC vs. Wisconsin: Under 50.5 points

"USC may very well win this game but I can't bet them with the points," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Lincoln Riley in road games is a nauseating proposition (only 12-10 in his Trojans career). This is also by far the best defense the Trojans have seen this season. The Badgers have only given up 22 points in three home games this season. In 24 Wisconsin home games under Luke Fickell, 18 have hit the Under. Even though it's a lookahead spot with Ohio State up next week, USC survives on a last second field goal in a lower-scoring contest. USC 23, Wisconsin 21." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Utah (-6.5) vs. Houston

"Utah is 8-0 straight up and 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games at Rice-Eccles Stadium, outscoring teams by an average of 47-16," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen pointed out. "The Utes currently own the nation's longest winning streak at 12 games. But Willie Fritz's Houston team is really good - if they can pull this one out on the road, the Cougars likely will go 11-1 and have a big chance at making the College Football Playoff. I just think Utah's dynamic rushing offense, stifling defense, and intense home crowd will be too much for the visitors. The ranked team big home win followed by letdown road game spot strikes again. Utah 30, Houston 17." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Want more Week 8 college football picks?

You've seen some of SportsLine's Week 8 college football best bets for Saturday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every college football game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.