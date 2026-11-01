Before you make any NFL anytime touchdown picks on Sunday, you need to see our Week 8 NFL anytime TD picks, which you can make on any of the best betting apps. Our NFL TD picks include Josh Allen coming off a bye week and Kenneth Walker III, who is looking to bounce back after a tough week at the office last week. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

You can wager anytime touchdowns using the best sports betting sites. Ahead of Sunday's two main slates, we've selected four anytime TD bets with odds for these prop bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For even more NFL betting analysis, make sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say, as well as SportsLine's experts.

NFL Week 8 anytime TD scorer props

Josh Allen anytime TD (-135)

Allen has played like a man possessed this year, and the Bills have used their star quarterback in every way imaginable. That includes his legs. Allen has always been a rushing force given his mix of size, power and speed, and he already has eight rushing scores on the year. With this matchup against Baltimore potentially being a shootout, Allen may decide to just do it all himself. And as we've seen, if the Bills are in the red zone, they have no issue with Allen calling his own number and finishing drives himself. Get $200 in bonus bets with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Chase Brown anytime TD (+105)

The Bengals are waiting for Brown to get rolling. The veteran back had a slow start to 2025 before getting hot late and rushing for over 1,000 yards. He's averaging just 3.5 yards per carry this year and has seemingly been more impactful as a receiver. With the trade deadline approaching, the Bengals could look to add another running back to the mix. As such, Brown may need to make an impact to show he can still be a true lead back. The Titans' defense is better than you'd think for a squad that's 1-6, but they've given up six touchdowns to running backs this year. Brown can certainly make it seven on Sunday. Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Amon-Ra St. Brown anytime TD (+125)

The Lions' high-powered offense will look to stay hot against the best defense in the NFL this year when they clash with the Vikings. Detroit enters Week 8 No. 2 in scoring offense at 30.8 points per game. Minnesota is tops in the league in scoring defense at 12.3 points allowed per game. Something's got to give, right? We know Jared Goff loves throwing to St. Brown, and with the Vikings set to blitz on seemingly every play, Goff will need to get the ball out fast to reliable targets. That's exactly what St. Brown is, and the star receiver already has five receiving scores on the year. Make NFL touchdown scorer picks with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to a $250 in bonuses via bet resets:

Kenneth Walker III anytime TD (-125)

Walker did not have the homecoming he was looking for. After a blistering start to the year for his new team, Walker returned to Seattle and had just 36 rushing yards on 14 carries -- a season-low by 34 yards. Walker had 57 total yards, also a season-low mark. Walker was clearly frustrated by the lack of results against his old team, and he'll have the opportunity to get right this week against Denver, a team he's already torched. Walker had 191 total yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 against Denver. The Chiefs will certainly be trying to get their star back rolling again after a rough Week 7 outing, and Walker has already exploited this defense once already. Bet on the NFL at DraftKings to get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass when placing anytime touchdown scorer bets: