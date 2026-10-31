There are five favorites of -6 or more to make Week 8 NFL bets on, though the NFL betting trends indicate you should instead wager on the underdogs they're facing. This season, favorites of -6 or more are just 8-21-3 ATS, covering only 27.5% of the time. The five games that meet that threshold this week are Jaguars (-10) vs. Colts, Cowboys (-7) vs. Cardinals, Bengals (-12.5) vs. Titans, Rams (-6.5) vs. Chargers and Patriots (-7) vs. Dolphins. So, before making any Week 8 NFL picks, keep in mind how hard it is to win by a touchdown or more with your NFL best bets. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

While 27.5% is a low rate, it's not 0% which is how often the Over has hit in recent Chiefs vs. Broncos matchups. Each of their last seven meetings have gone under, as the Week 8 NFL spreads have Kansas City favored by 1.5 points, with a total of 41.5. If this O/U trend continues, then you may want to avoid the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Jaylen Waddle, Kenneth Walker III and Travis Kelce with Week 8 NFL props, in Fantasy football lineups or as Week 8 NFL DFS picks. If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 8, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model and team of experts.

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NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 8 that pays around 25-1, and one of the legs is backing Over 46.5 points in Jaguars vs. Colts. The model forecasts 56 combined points as the Over connects 67% of the time, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

NFL DFS picks from 10,000 model simulations

The SportsLine DFS Optimizer uses info from the Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning lineups. For the main Sunday slate in Week 8, the NFL DFS optimizer likes Cowboys RB Javonte Williams and Bengals WR Tee Higgins among its top picks. See more of its top Week 8 NFL DFS picks here.

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Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 8 Fantasy football rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. The Jaguars' Brenton Strange is projected to be a top-8 Fantasy tight end this week, and the model also has full rankings for every position here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. One of its favorite picks at the best betting apps is the Rams (-6.5, 45.5) covering versus the Chargers, which cashes 55% of the time. You can find the model's picks for every NFL Week 8 game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every NFL game. Larry Harstein, who is 7-2 (+470) over his last nine NFL ATS picks, is backing Detroit (-3) to cover versus Minnesota on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

"Brian Branch's return was monumental for the Lions last week, as Detroit held Green Bay to 5.0 yards per play. The hard-hitting safety had four tackles, a pass deflection and an interception, and he energized the entire defense. The Vikings' already shaky offense suffered a blow when running back Aaron Jones aggravated a left knee injury Sunday and was sent for an MRI. It won't be easy against Brian Flores' scary defense. But the last time Jared Goff played at home vs. the Vikings, he went 25 of 37 for 284 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Back the Lions to hand Minnesota its first loss and cover." Hartstein's NFL picks for Week 8 can be found here.

Eagles vs. Commanders 'Sunday Night Football' expert pick

Two NFC East foes will meet for the 187th time on 'SNF', with the Commanders holding a slight edge with a 91-89-6 all-time record versus the Eagles. Philly prevailed in their Week 1 matchup, 24-22, but many of the players on the field for the Eagles back then won't be on the field come Sunday, including Jalen Hurts (blood clots) and DeVonta Smith (hamstring). Emory Hunt, who is 31-18-2 (+1085) over his last 51 Eagles picks, is backing Washington (-5) to cover and leaning under 45.5 points.

"The Commanders will be coming off a bye week with two weeks to prepare for a banged up Eagles squad. While Philadelphia's defense offers a lot of hope, that same hope doesn't extend to the offense, which is where most of the Eagles' injuries are. Look for the Commanders to take advantage of an Eagles offense that is trying to figure out an identity without their star franchise QB Jalen Hurts." See more 'Sunday Night Football' analysis at SportsLine.

Bears vs. Seahawks 'Monday Night Football' expert pick

These teams played to a 6-3 Seattle victory when they last met in 2024 as many are hoping for much more offense when they clash again on 'MNF.' The Bears have the No. 1 rushing offense, while the Seahawks possess the No. 1 pass defense as this will be a contrast of strengths. R.J. White, who is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, returning more than $2,700 to $100 bettors since 2017, is backing Seattle (-3) to cover.

"The Seahawks offense got back on track against the Chiefs by turning the ball over only once. Now they'll get to face a Bears defense allowing a league-worst 6.3 yards per play. That means we should expect another strong performance from Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and it'll be on the Bears offense to keep up. But they'll be on the road against the best defense in the league. The Seahawks lead the league with just 4.4 net yards per pass attempt, giving up no more than 176 net passing yards in a single game. Their rush defense is second in yards per attempt, and NFL leading rusher Kenneth Walker managed just 2.6 yards per carry on Sunday night. This line should be closer to Seahawks -6." See more analysis of 'Monday Night Football' here.