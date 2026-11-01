Sunday afternoon's NFL schedule includes Bills vs. Ravens and Lions vs. Vikings, while the Commanders welcome the Eagles for Sunday Night Football. The lowest over/under for NFL Week 8 totals is 38.5 points in Steelers vs. Browns. Cincinnati (-12.5 vs. Tennessee) is the heaviest favorite in the NFL Week 8 spreads. Bet on every Week 8 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:
Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 8 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 8 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:
** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **
Sunday, Nov. 1
Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills
Spread: Bills -3
Moneyline: Bills (-170), Ravens (+142)
Total: 54.5
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Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Spread: Bengals -12.5
Moneyline: Bengals (-675), Titans (+490)
Total: 46.5
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Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys
Spread: Cowboys -7
Moneyline: Cowboys (-310), Cardinals (+250)
Total: 54.5
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Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions
Spread: Lions -3
Moneyline: Lions (-170), Vikings (+142)
Total: 46.5
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Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets
Spread: Jets -1.5
Moneyline: Jets (-122), Raiders (+102)
Total: 45.5
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Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Spread: Steelers -3.5
Moneyline: Steelers (-192), Browns (+160)
Total: 38.5
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Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Spread: Buccaneers -2.5
Moneyline: Buccaneers (-135), Falcons (+114)
Total: 43.5
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Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Spread: Jaguars -10
Moneyline: Jaguars (-500), Colts (+380)
Total: 46.5
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Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Spread: Rams -6.5
Moneyline: Rams (-278), Chargers (+225)
Total: 45.5
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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
Spread: Chiefs -1.5
Moneyline: Chiefs (-118), Broncos (-102)
Total: 40.5
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New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins
Spread: Patriots -7
Moneyline: Patriots (-325), Dolphins (+260)
Total: 43.5
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Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders
Spread: Commanders -6
Moneyline: Commanders (-258), Eagles (+210)
Total: 40.5
Monday, Nov. 2
Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks
Spread: Seahawks -3
Moneyline: Seahawks (-170), Bears (+142)
Total: 46.5
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Week 8 byes: New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, and Houston Texans