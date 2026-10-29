NFL Week 8 kicks off tonight when the Green Bay Packers host the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. According to the latest Week 8 NFL betting odds, Green Bay is favored by 3.5 points at home. Sunday's schedule includes Bills vs. Ravens and Lions vs. Vikings, while the Seahawks welcome the Bears for Monday Night Football. The lowest over/under for NFL Week 8 totals is 39.5 points in Steelers vs. Browns. Bet on every Week 8 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 8 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 8 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **

Thursday, Oct. 29

Carolina Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers

Spread: Packers -3.5

Moneyline: Packers (-185), Panthers (+160)

Total: 47.5

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Sunday, Nov. 1

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: Bills -3.5

Moneyline: Bills (-180), Ravens (+155)

Total: 53.5

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Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread: Bengals -10

Moneyline: Bengals (-588), Titans (+480)

Total: 46.5

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Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread: Cowboys -6

Moneyline: Cowboys (-285), Cardinals (+245)

Total: 54.5

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Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: Lions -3

Moneyline: Lions (-166), Vikings (+155)

Total: 46.5

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Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets

Spread: Raiders -1.5

Moneyline: Raiders (-108), Jets (-108)

Total: 45.5

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Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread: Steelers -3.5

Moneyline: Steelers (-180), Browns (+166)

Total: 39.5

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Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Buccaneers -2.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers (-133), Falcons (+114)

Total: 48.5

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Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -7.5

Moneyline: Jaguars (-395), Colts (+330)

Total: 46.5

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Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Spread: Rams -6.5

Moneyline: Rams (-290), Chargers (+240)

Total: 44.5

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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Spread: Chiefs -1.5

Moneyline: Chiefs (-120), Broncos (+105)

Total: 41.5

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New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

Spread: Patriots -7.5

Moneyline: Patriots (-370), Dolphins (+310)

Total: 44.5

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Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

Spread: Commanders -4.5

Moneyline: Commanders (-198), Eagles (+172)

Total: 40.5

Monday, Nov. 2

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -3.5

Moneyline: Seahawks (-170), Bears (+148)

Total: 46.5

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Week 8 byes: New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, and Houston Texans