Sunday's NFL schedule includes Bills vs. Ravens and Lions vs. Vikings, while the Seahawks welcome the Bears for Monday Night Football. The lowest over/under for NFL Week 8 totals is 38.5 points in Steelers vs. Browns. Cincinnati (-12.5 vs. Tennessee) is the heaviest favorite in the NFL Week 8 spreads. Bet on every Week 8 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 8 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 8 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **

Sunday, Nov. 1

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: Bills -3

Moneyline: Bills (-170), Ravens (+142)

Total: 54.5

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Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread: Bengals -12.5

Moneyline: Bengals (-675), Titans (+490)

Total: 46.5

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Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread: Cowboys -7

Moneyline: Cowboys (-310), Cardinals (+250)

Total: 54.5

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Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: Lions -3

Moneyline: Lions (-170), Vikings (+142)

Total: 46.5

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Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets

Spread: Jets -1.5

Moneyline: Jets (-122), Raiders (+102)

Total: 45.5

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Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread: Steelers -3.5

Moneyline: Steelers (-192), Browns (+160)

Total: 38.5

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Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Buccaneers -2.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers (-135), Falcons (+114)

Total: 43.5

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Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -10

Moneyline: Jaguars (-500), Colts (+380)

Total: 46.5

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Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Spread: Rams -6.5

Moneyline: Rams (-278), Chargers (+225)

Total: 45.5

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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Spread: Chiefs -1.5

Moneyline: Chiefs (-118), Broncos (-102)

Total: 40.5

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New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

Spread: Patriots -7

Moneyline: Patriots (-325), Dolphins (+260)

Total: 43.5

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Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

Spread: Commanders -6

Moneyline: Commanders (-250), Eagles (+205)

Total: 40.5

Monday, Nov. 2

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -3

Moneyline: Seahawks (-170), Bears (+142)

Total: 46.5

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Week 8 byes: New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, and Houston Texans