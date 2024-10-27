Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Going back to Week 9 of the 2022-23 season — nearly two calendar years — the Detroit Lions have played 36 regular season and postseason games. They walked away victorious 27 times.

During this stretch, Detroit has been the biggest moneymaker in NFL betting circles, going 28-8 against the spread.

Translation: The Lions — who are 5-1 overall and ATS this season — are a punching bag no longer.

Conversely, the Tennessee Titans have been absorbing one body blow after another lately, both on the field (7-22 in their last 29 games) and at the wagering counter (9-18-2 ATS).

The Titans’ record so far this season? The exact inverse of Detroit’s: 1-5 straight-up and ATS.

So with these two polar-opposite squads meeting in Motown on Sunday, of course the Lions are a profound betting favorite (in fact, the 11.5-point line is largest in Week 8).

And of course NFL bettors at two national sportsbooks have been laying that big number — among others, as detailed in the following Week 8 NFL betting breakdown.

Big number doesn’t scare bettors off Detroit

On Nov. 12, 2017, the Lions strolled into Ford Field and treated their fans to a 38-24 blowout win over the Cleveland Browns.

The significance? It was the last time (prior to this week) that Detroit took the field as a double-digit favorite.

In fact, the Lions have been a double-digit chalk just three times in the last decade, with the other two instances occurring two weeks apart late in the 2014 campaign.

In all three cases — plus two others in 2011, and another in the 2000 season finale — Detroit was a favorite of 10 or 10.5 points. You have to go all the way back to Week 16 of the 1995 season for the last time the Lions were favored by more than 11 points.

So needless to say, Detroit is in uncharted point-spread territory in Week 8. And those placing wagers this week at BetRivers don’t care a lick. Because 87.5% of all point-spread bets that the sportsbook has taken on the Titans-Lions clash are on Detroit.

By ticket count, Lions -11.5 is BetRivers’ most-bet point spread.

It’s worth noting, though, that in its last 12 regular-season and playoff contests, Detroit has defeated just two teams by more than 10 points. Those two wins came in consecutive games this season against the Seahawks (42-29 in Week 4 ) and Cowboys (47-9 in Week 6 following a bye).

Likewise, Tennessee has been blown out only three times in its last 13 games (last week’s 34-10 beatdown at Buffalo; a 30-14 home loss to Green Bay in Week 3; and a 26-3 loss at Houston on New Year’s Eve).

While Detroit has been a wildly popular play this week at BetRivers, it is not the only favorite the book’s customers have been backing in Week 8.

Indeed, favorites dominate the top five most-bet point spreads at BetRivers, with Steelers -6 vs. the New York Giants on Monday Night Football being just a hair behind Detroit in terms of popularity (87.0% of all spread wagers are on Pittsburgh).

Other teams that BetRivers’ customers are “favoring” in Week 8:

Packers -4 at Jacksonville (84.9%); Ravens -8 at Cleveland (81.9%), and Broncos -11 vs. Carolina (81.9%).

Sportsbook attracting opposite action on Packers-Jaguars point spread

BetRivers isn’t the only prominent North American sportsbook that has seen large-volume point-spread action on Week 8 favorites.

In fact, the three most-bet teams at BetMGM in terms of ticket count are all favorites — and two are the same as at BetRivers.

As of Friday morning, BetMGM had taken more bets on Packers -4 at Jaguars than any other game. The second most-bet team is Baltimore (although BetMGM has the Ravens up to an 8.5-point road favorite).

The No. 3 team in point-spread tickets at BetMGM heading into Week 8: Detroit.

What about when the focus shifts from the number of bets placed to the amount of money wagered at BetMGM? That’s where the story gets interesting.

Because while BetMGM has written the most Week 8 tickets on Packers -4 over Jacksonville, it has taken the most cash on … Jaguars +4 over Green Bay.

The betting splits on this contest reflect that drastic difference of opinion: 81% of the point-spread bets are on the Packers, but 59% of the dollars are backing Jacksonville.

Two favorites round out the top three teams in betting handle at BetMGM: The Chicago Bears, who are laying 3 points at Jacksonville have fetched more money than every team but Jacksonville. Meanwhile, the same team that ranks second in ticket count at BetMGM is also third in handle: Baltimore (-8.5 at the Browns).

‘Under’whelming Week 7 leads to low-scoring predictions in Week 8

Two weeks ago, 11 of 15 games flew past the posted total, with seven featuring more than 50 combined points. So of course, bettors responded by firing on several Overs heading into Week 6 — with all five of the most-bet totals at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas being Overs.

You can probably guess what happened: The Under cashed in nine of 15 games. However, half of the six games that eclipsed the closing total were on the list of most-bet Week 6 totals at The SuperBook.

This week, SuperBook risk manager Casey Degnon reports that three of the five totals that had attracted the most bets are Unders.

Cardinals-Dolphins Under 45.5 is the second most-bet total, while Cowboys-49ers Under 46.5 on Sunday Night Football ranks fourth in ticket count and Eagles-Bengals Under 48 is fifth.

The game that has drawn the most Week 8 totals action at The SuperBook? Back to Jacksonville, where Packers-Jaguars Over 49.5 leads the way in ticket count.

Slotting third at The SuperBook between the Arizona-Miami and Dallas-San Francisco Unders is Bears-Commanders Over 43.5.

That same play — Chicago-Washington Over — also ranks third in tickets at BetMGM when solely focusing on most-bet Overs in Week 8. However, the total is down a smidge to 43 at BetMGM (as opposed to 43.5 at BetRivers).

The only other Overs drawing more wagers Bears-Commanders at BetMGM: Falcons-Buccaneers (total of 46) and Titans-Lions (total of 45).

The most-bet Unders in Week 8 at BetMGM are: Ravens-Browns (44.5); Bills-Seahawks (47); and Cowboys-49ers (47).

Tracking the Week 8 action

For the first time since Week 4, all 32 teams are in action this week, meaning NFL bettors have a full slate to attack.

As of midweek, those bettors had formed strong consensus opinions on the vast majority of the 16 games on the schedule — at least when it comes to point spreads at one prominent sportsbook.

No fewer than 10 contests at DraftKings are seeing lopsided point-spread wagering — with at least 75% of the bets and/or 75% of the money backing one team.

And in every single case, bettors are laying points with the favorite (in several instances, big points).

One game featuring serious one-way betting at DraftKings — both in tickets and money? You guessed it: Titans-Lions, with 87% of the bets and 82% of the cash on heavily favored Detroit (-11.5).

Other Week 8 point spreads attracting one-way tickets and/or money action at DraftKings include:

Packers (-4) at Jaguars: 88% tickets; 86% money

Broncos (-11) vs. Panthers: 77% tickets; 84% money

Bills (-3) at Seahawks: 76% tickets; 82% money

Steelers (-6) vs. Giants (Monday Night Football): 85% tickets

Ravens (-8) vs. Browns: 83% money

Jets (-7) at Patriots: 81% money

Texans (-5) vs. Colts: 78% tickets

Chiefs (-9.5) at Raiders: 78% tickets

Falcons (-2.5) at Buccaneers: 75% money

Nearly as many Week 8 totals are seeing unbalanced wagering at DraftKings, where there are heavy tickets and/or cash on eight Over/Unders:

Falcons-Buccaneers Over 46: 75% tickets; 76% money

Colts-Texans Under 45: 89% money

Bears-Commanders Over 43: 82% tickets

Bills-Seahawks Over 46.5: 78% tickets

Packers-Jaguars Under 49: 77% money

Ravens-Browns Over 44.5: 76% tickets

Saints-Chargers Over 41.5: 76% money

Cowboys-49ers Under 47 (Sunday Night Football): 76% money

As for two-way action — those games where more than half the betting tickets are on one side and more than half the money is backing the other — only four qualify in Week 8 at DraftKings:

Cardinals (+4.5) at Dolphins (-4.5): Arizona 59% tickets; Miami 66% money

Eagles (+3) at Bengals (-3): Philadelphia 58% tickets; Cincinnati 56% money

Cowboys (+4) at 49ers (-4): San Francisco 55% tickets; Dallas 55% money

Bears (-3) at Commanders (+3): Washington 54% tickets; Chicago 57% money

Finally, there’s balanced betting on seven totals at DraftKings. And, per usual, public bettors (betting tickets) are placing wagers on the Over, while sharp bettors (handle) are putting their cash on the Under:

Bills-Seahawks (47 points): Over 78% tickets; Under 64% money

Ravens-Browns (44.5 points): Over 76% tickets; Under 51% money

Titans-Lions (45 points): Over 70% tickets; Under 61% money

Giants-Steelers (36.5 points): Over 63% tickets; Under 61% money

Cowboys-49ers (47 points): Over 62% tickets; Under 76% money

Jets-Patriots (41 points): Over 56% tickets; Under 62% money