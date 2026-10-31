The Week 9 college football schedule is littered with matchups that have playoff implications, including a historic SEC showdown between No. 17 Florida and No. 3 Georgia. The Bulldogs have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning nine of the last 10 meetings against the Gators. According to the latest Florida vs. Georgia odds, the Bulldogs are favored by 11.5 points. SportsLine's team of experts have revealed college football predictions for that SEC showdown, as well as matchups like Minnesota vs. Indiana, Northwestern vs. Oregon, Ohio State vs. USC, Clemson vs. Florida State and Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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Week 9 college football best bets (odds subject to change):

Georgia (-11.5) vs. Florida

Minnesota (+20.5) vs. Indiana

Oregon (-154) money line vs. Northwestern

USC (+7) vs. Ohio State

Clemson vs. Florida State: Under 50.5 points

Oklahoma State (-9) vs. Iowa State

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Georgia (-11.5) vs. Florida

"This game is being played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the Gator Bowl is currently under construction," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen pointed out. "As if the Bulldogs needed anymore home field advantage. Georgia is 15-0 outright, 12-3 against the spread as a double-digit favorite vs. ranked teams since 2020. After their last five losses during the regular season / SEC Championship Game, the Bulldogs have won the next game by at least 14 points. Coming off a stunning home loss to Auburn and a bye week, Georgia will beat up on its southern neighbors yet again. Georgia 42, Florida 20." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Minnesota (+20.5) vs. Indiana

"This is a lot of points to lay by a team with a seemingly dazed, confused offense," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "Indiana has managed 41 points in regulation in its three latest outings, which aligns with QB Josh Hoover's injury (or injuries). Coach Curt Cignetti has pledged to ride him for now. Minnesota painted a defensive gem last Saturday, holding Iowa to 10 points. The super-low total (40.5) suggests limited points, so the Gophers need only to reach paydirt a couple of times to secure a cover. The Hoosiers have covered only once in eight games as the public continues to judge them against their previous two seasons. The defense is killer; the offense scares no one." Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Oregon (-154) money line vs. Northwestern

"Pretty shocking how mediocre Oregon has been but still a much more talented roster than Northwestern -- which is an impressive 6-1 but also really hasn't beaten anyone yet," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "The Ducks fired their offensive coordinator following Saturday's ugly loss at Illinois. They have to win out now to have any playoff shot and even that might not be enough. A handful of guys who missed the Illini game due to injury are supposed to play. One fun story line here is NW's OC is former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

USC (+7) vs. Ohio State

"I'm buying low on USC after that ugly loss at Wisconsin," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "Since 2024, traditional Big Ten teams heading west to face former Pac-12 schools are just 5-9 ATS. Ohio State is also making this trip without Julian Sayin. Luke Fahey has thrown just 13 passes this season, and two were picked off. USC's pass defense has been rough, but a freshman in his first start isn't a lock to take advantage. The Trojans have been tough on third down, holding teams to a 32.1% conversion rate. Jayeden Maiava is the best quarterback on the field, and USC ranks third nationally in EPA per dropback. This one should stay within a touchdown, and the Trojans could win it outright." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Clemson vs. Florida State: Under 50.5 points

"USC may very well win this game but I can't bet them with the points," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Lincoln Riley in road games is a nauseating proposition (only 12-10 in his Trojans career). This is also by far the best defense the Trojans have seen this season. The Badgers have only given up 22 points in three home games this season. In 24 Wisconsin home games under Luke Fickell, 18 have hit the Under. Even though it's a lookahead spot with Ohio State up next week, USC survives on a last second field goal in a lower-scoring contest. USC 23, Wisconsin 21." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Oklahoma State (-9) vs. Iowa State

"I love what Coach Eric Morris is doing at Oklahoma State after coming over from North Texas, and he brought his quarterback with him," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "Drew Mestemaker runs the second-best offense in the nation and leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring, with 40 points per game. Mestemaker has finally caught the attention of all the scouts in the NFL. This Cowboys offense is fast and exciting, and they've covered six straight games while winning five of them. On the other side, we have an Iowa State program that has dropped to 3-4 on the year as they lost their head coach Matt Campbell to Penn State in the off-season and took QB Rocco Becht with him. I'm on Oklahoma State, wins by 10 or more." Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Want more Week 9 college football picks?

You've seen some of SportsLine's Week 9 college football best bets for Saturday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every college football game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.