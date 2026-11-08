The Broncos visit the Panthers on Sunday, with Carolina coming off a mini-bye. However, a Week 9 NFL betting guide may be centered around Denver as Sean Payton knows how to get the most out of his team when at a rest disadvantage. Denver is a league-best 7-2 ATS with less rest than its opponent since 2024, with an 8-1 straight-up record. Relying on trends like these is essentially free NFL picks advice and could assist with Week 9 NFL predictions related to the spread and money line, or with Fantasy football lineups and DFS picks. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Speaking of a rest disadvantage, that's what the Browns will have in taking on a Saints team off a bye. Shedeur Sanders will start in place of Deshaun Watson (concussion). However, New Orleans is on an 0-8 ATS run following a bye, which could, in turn, make Browns like Sanders, Denzel Boston and Quinshon Judkins popular with Week 9 NFL parlays and within NFL player prop bets. If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 9, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model and team of experts.

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NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 9 that pays nearly 30-1, and one of the legs is backing Over 44.5 points in Seahawks vs. Cardinals. The model forecasts 52 combined points as the Over connects 67% of the time, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

NFL DFS picks from 10,000 model simulations

The SportsLine DFS Optimizer uses info from the Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning lineups. For the main Sunday slate in Week 9, the NFL DFS optimizer likes Rams RB Kyren Williams and Saints WR Chris Olave among its top picks. See more of its top Week 9 NFL DFS picks here.

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Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 9 Fantasy football rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. The Dolphins' Malik Willis is projected to be a top-12 Fantasy quarterback this week, and the model also has full rankings for every position here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. One of its favorite picks at the best betting apps is the Commanders (+4.5, 47.5) covering versus the Rams, which cashes 59% of the time. You can find the model's picks for every NFL Week 9 game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every NFL game. Larry Hartstein, who is 11-4 (+646) over his last 15 NFL ATS picks, is backing the Giants (-3) to cover versus Philadelphia on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

"Over their past three games, the Eagles are averaging 4.2 yards per play and giving up 5.9 yards per play. That's the worst combination in the NFL. And Nick Sirianni announced he's not making changes to his offensive staff or at quarterback. The Giants are coming off their bye refreshed. Even though Cam Skattebo (hamstring) might not play, Devin Singletary is a capable fill-in." Hartstein's NFL picks for Week 9 can be found here.

Bears vs. Buccaneers 'Sunday Night Football' AI prop pick

A pair of Heisman-winning, former Oklahoma Sooner, No. 1 overall picks will be under center as Caleb Williams and the Bears host Baker Mayfield and the Bucs. Chicago just shredded the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks on 'MNF', while the Bucs manhandled the Falcons on Sunday, despite not completing a single pass. SportsLine AI's Machine Learning Model has hit thousands of top-rated picks since its exception and is backing Mayfield under 18.5 pass completions (-102) in a 5-star prop pick. See more 'Sunday Night Football' AI props at SportsLine.

Bills vs. Vikings 'Monday Night Football' expert pick

It's best versus best on 'MNF' as the Bills' No. 1 scoring offense visits Minneapolis to take on the Vikings' No. 1 scoring defense. Both teams are 6-1 on the season but have concerns opposite their strengths, with Buffalo ranking 24th in points allowed, while Minnesota is 27th in scoring. R.J. White, who is 39-17-3 (+22.8 units) over his last 59 ATS picks in Vikings games, is backing Buffalo (-3) to cover and leaning under 44.5.

"The Bills' biggest game of the season turned into a clunker with Lamar Jackson hurt on his first snap, and you can't tell much about the defense facing an emergency QB. But the Vikings offense is coming off two uninspiring efforts against questionable defenses, and the unit has managed just six offensive TDs since Week 2. That's not going to cut it against the best scoring offense in the league, even with the best scoring defense on the other side of the ball. The Bills have scored 24+ in every game, 26+ when not turning the ball over five times and 33+ in five of seven games. A good Lions offense got to 19 against Minnesota, and the Bills should reach 20 and cover." See more analysis of 'Monday Night Football' here.