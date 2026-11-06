Sunday's NFL betting lines feature must-see matchups like Falcons vs. Bengals (-3) in Madrid, Packers vs. Patriots (-3) and Buccaneers vs. Bears (-6.5). The highest betting total this week is 51.5 points in Colts vs. Cowboys. Bet on every Week 9 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:
Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 9 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 9 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:
** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **
Sunday, November 8
Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Spread: Bengals -3
Moneyline: Bengals (-170), Falcons (+142)
Total: 51.5
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Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys
Spread: Cowboys -5.5
Moneyline: Cowboys (-265), Colts (+215)
Total: 51.5
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Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets
Spread: Chiefs -9.5
Moneyline: Chiefs (-500), Jets (+380)
Total: 45.5
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Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions
Spread: Lions -7
Moneyline: Lions (-355), Dolphins (+280)
Total: 48.5
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New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns
Spread: Saints -3
Moneyline: Saints (-148), Browns (+124)
Total: 43.5
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Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants
Spread: Giants -2.5
Moneyline: Giants (-135), Eagles (+114)
Total: 40.5
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Washington Commanders vs. Los Angeles Rams
Spread: Rams -5.5
Moneyline: Rams (-225), Commanders (+185)
Total: 48.5
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Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans
Spread: Texans -4.5
Moneyline: Texans (-218), Chargers (+180)
Total: 42.5
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New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers
Spread: Patriots -3
Moneyline: Patriots (-148), Packers (+124)
Total: 47.5
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San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Spread: 49ers -9.5
Moneyline: 49ers (-521), Raiders (+390)
Total: 51.5
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Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals
Spread: Seahawks -8.5
Moneyline: Seahawks (-405), Cardinals (+350)
Total: 40.5
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Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Spread: Bears -6
Moneyline: Bears (-250), Buccaneers (+205)
Total: 46.5
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Monday, November 9
Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills
Spread: Bills -2.5
Moneyline: Bills (-148), Vikings (+124)
Total: 46.5
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Week 9 byes: Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers.