Sunday's NFL betting lines feature must-see matchups like Falcons vs. Bengals (-3) in Madrid, Packers vs. Patriots (-3) and Buccaneers vs. Bears (-6). The highest betting total this week is 51.5 points in Colts vs. Cowboys, while the heaviest favorite is San Francisco (-9.5) vs. Las Vegas. Bet on every Week 9 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 9 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 9 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **

Sunday, November 8

Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread: Bengals -3

Moneyline: Bengals (-170), Falcons (+142)

Total: 51.5

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Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread: Cowboys -5.5

Moneyline: Cowboys (-265), Colts (+215)

Total: 51.5

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Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets

Spread: Chiefs -9.5

Moneyline: Chiefs (-500), Jets (+380)

Total: 45.5

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Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: Lions -7

Moneyline: Lions (-355), Dolphins (+280)

Total: 48.5

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New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns

Spread: Saints -3

Moneyline: Saints (-148), Browns (+124)

Total: 43.5

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Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

Spread: Giants -2.5

Moneyline: Giants (-135), Eagles (+114)

Total: 40.5

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Washington Commanders vs. Los Angeles Rams

Spread: Rams -5.5

Moneyline: Rams (-225), Commanders (+185)

Total: 48.5

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Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans

Spread: Texans -4.5

Moneyline: Texans (-218), Chargers (+180)

Total: 42.5

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New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers

Spread: Patriots -3

Moneyline: Patriots (-148), Packers (+124)

Total: 47.5

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San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Spread: 49ers -9.5

Moneyline: 49ers (-521), Raiders (+390)

Total: 51.5

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Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

Spread: Seahawks -8.5

Moneyline: Seahawks (-405), Cardinals (+350)

Total: 40.5

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Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Bears -6

Moneyline: Bears (-250), Buccaneers (+205)

Total: 46.5

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Monday, November 9

Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: Bills -2.5

Moneyline: Bills (-148), Vikings (+124)

Total: 46.5

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Week 9 byes: Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers.