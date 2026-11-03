Week 9 features 15 NFL games, beginning with Ravens vs. Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. Sunday brings 13 contests, including Falcons vs. Bengals in Madrid and Bears vs. Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Vikings vs. Bills closes the schedule Monday Night Football. Bet on every Week 9 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 9 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 9 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **

Thursday, November 5

Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -8.5

Moneyline: Jaguars (-426), Ravens (+330)

Total: 43.5

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Sunday, November 8

Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread: Bengals -3

Moneyline: Bengals (-170), Falcons (+142)

Total: 51.5

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Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread: Cowboys -6

Moneyline: Cowboys (-265), Colts (+215)

Total: 52.5

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Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets

Spread: Chiefs -10

Moneyline: Chiefs (-500), Jets (+380)

Total: 45.5

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Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: Lions -7

Moneyline: Lions (-355), Dolphins (+280)

Total: 48.5

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New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns

Spread: Saints -3

Moneyline: Saints (-148), Browns (+124)

Total: 43.5

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Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

Spread: Giants -2.5

Moneyline: Giants (-135), Eagles (+114)

Total: 40.5

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Washington Commanders vs. Los Angeles Rams

Spread: Rams -5.5

Moneyline: Rams (-225), Commanders (+185)

Total: 48.5

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Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans

Spread: Texans -4.5

Moneyline: Texans (-218), Chargers (+180)

Total: 42.5

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New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers

Spread: Patriots -2.5

Moneyline: Patriots (-148), Packers (+124)

Total: 47.5

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San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Spread: 49ers -9.5

Moneyline: 49ers (-521), Raiders (+390)

Total: 51.5

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Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

Spread: Seahawks -11.5

Moneyline: Seahawks (-752), Cardinals (+525)

Total: 44.5

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Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Bears -6

Moneyline: Bears (-250), Buccaneers (+205)

Total: 46.5

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Monday, November 9

Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: Bills -2.5

Moneyline: Bills (-148), Vikings (+124)

Total: 46.5

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Week 9 byes: Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers.