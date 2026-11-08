Finding value in the Week 9 NFL betting lines will be critical before placing your wagers, especially with projected tight matchups like Broncos vs. Panthers (+2.5), Giants vs. Eagles (+3) and Packers vs. Patriots (-3) set to unfold on Sunday. The lowest betting total on Sunday is 39.5 points in Cardinals vs. Seahawks, while the heaviest favorites are the 49ers (-9.5) vs. Raiders and Chiefs (-9.5) vs. Jets. Bet on every Week 9 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:
Below you'll find the NFL betting odds for every Week 9 matchup. You can find the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 9 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:
** Odds provided by DraftKings are subject to change **
Sunday, November 8
Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys
Spread: Cowboys -4.5
Moneyline: Cowboys (-225), Colts (+185)
Total: 51.5
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Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets
Spread: Chiefs -9.5
Moneyline: Chiefs (-535), Jets (+400)
Total: 48.5
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Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions
Spread: Lions -6.5
Moneyline: Lions (-310), Dolphins (+250)
Total: 49.5
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New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns
Spread: Saints -3
Moneyline: Saints (-166), Browns (+140)
Total: 42.5
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Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants
Spread: Giants -3
Moneyline: Giants (-162), Eagles (+136)
Total: 38.5
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Washington Commanders vs. Los Angeles Rams
Spread: Rams -4.5
Moneyline: Rams (-238), Commanders (+195)
Total: 47.5
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Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans
Spread: Texans -6
Moneyline: Texans (-245), Chargers (+200)
Total: 40.5
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New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers
Spread: Patriots -3
Moneyline: Patriots (-170), Packers (+142)
Total: 44.5
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San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Spread: 49ers -9.5
Moneyline: 49ers (-485), Raiders (+370)
Total: 51.5
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Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals
Spread: Seahawks -8.5
Moneyline: Seahawks (-455), Cardinals (+350)
Total: 39.5
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Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Spread: Bears -6
Moneyline: Bears (-270), Buccaneers (+220)
Total: 47.5
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Monday, November 9
Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills
Spread: Bills -3
Moneyline: Bills (-170), Vikings (+142)
Total: 43.5
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Week 9 byes: Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers.