The 2026 Bulldog Bash Kickoff, hosted by Alabama A&M, gets its Friday action underway at 3 p.m. ET with a matchup between the Cleveland State Vikings and the West Florida Argonauts. It's the first season of Division-I college basketball for West Florida, who is 2-2. It lost to Alabama A&M in overtime in this event on Thursday. The Vikings are 1-2 on the season and haven't played any games in this event yet. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from the Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Ala., is at 3 p.m. ET. The Vikings are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Cleveland State vs. West Florida odds, while the over/under is 152.5. Before making any West Florida vs. Cleveland State picks, check out the West Florida vs. Cleveland State predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on West Florida vs. Cleveland State and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Cleveland State vs. West Florida:

Cleveland State vs. West Florida spread: Cleveland State -4.5 Cleveland State vs. West Florida over/under: 152.5 points Cleveland State vs. West Florida money line: Cleveland State -164, West Florida +136 Cleveland State vs. West Florida picks: See picks at SportsLine Cleveland State vs. West Florida streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Cleveland State vs. West Florida predictions

After evaluating West Florida vs. Cleveland State from every angle, the model is going Over on the total (152.5 points) on the best betting apps. Cleveland State has seen both of its games against D-1 competion clear the total this season. West Florida is coming off an Over against Alabama A&M to open this event as well.

The model is projecting 163 points as the Over hits 76% of the time. See the West Florida vs. Cleveland State spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make West Florida vs. Cleveland State picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Cleveland State vs. West Florida, and which side of the spread hits over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



