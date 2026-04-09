The English Premier League returns on Friday, April 10 with a relegation battle as West Ham United host Wolverhampton. The Hammers desperately need a victory as they try to overtake Tottenham and Nottingham Forest at the top of the relegation zone. Wolves haven't officially been relegated yet but are surely going to be sent down. However, they can add to West Ham's misery with a victory on Friday.

Kickoff from London Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. West Ham are -120 home favorites (wager $120 to win $100) in the latest West Ham vs. Wolves odds at DraftKings Sportsbook while the visitors are +320 underdogs (wager $100 to win $320). A draw is +275 and the total is 2.5 (Over -125, Under +100). Before making your bets on West Ham vs. Wolves, you can take a look at the SportsLine Projection Model and be sure to check out what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is locking in for this contest.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 record (+25.93 units) on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could have seen huge returns at top sportsbooks and on betting apps.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for West Ham vs. Wolves on Friday, April 10.

West Ham vs. Wolves best bets

Both Teams to Score (-130, 1 unit)

Over 2.5 Goals (-125, 1 unit)

Wolves to Score in First Half (+150, 0.5 units)

West Ham's most important match of the year

This is a relegation scrap. Wolves are sitting dead last, 20th on the table with only 17 points over their 31 matches. Unless a miracle happens, their season is pretty much over and they are all but already relegated.

West Ham, on the other hand, are 18th in the table and are fighting tooth-and-nail to avoid the drop. Currently, there are only four points separating 18th on the table to 15th on the table, which means that every single point from here on now could be the difference of playing in the Premier League or playing in the Championship for West Ham.

Expect West Ham to play like their lives depend on it against the worst team in the league and press for multiple goals, knowing they can't rely on their defense to win games.

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Wolves playing freely

There's a bit of a weird phenomenon we see every now and again when we start to get to the end of the season. Clubs play poorly for the majority of the season, only to finally start performing at the point where the matches no longer really matter.

Wolves were crushed all season long but now the pressure is off, and they're performing significantly better. They're playing with a sense of freedom with the weight and pressure of winning off their shoulders, and it's leading to wins. Their last three EPL games saw them beat Aston Villa, beat Liverpool and draw 2-2 to Brentford.

Wolves are doing better now that these games don't matter, and I expect their matches to continue to find goals on both ends of the pitch.

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