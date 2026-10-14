Western Kentucky looks to build on its Week 6 momentum when the Hilltoppers travel to Huntsville for a Conference USA showdown against Sam Houston on Wednesday night. The Hilltoppers (1-2) are riding high after a dominant 34-13 rout of Missouri State in Week 6 and enter as slight road favorites in a matchup that has since shifted toward the home team. Sam Houston (1-3) has had a rough start to the season but gets a chance to right the ship in front of its home crowd, where the Bearkats will look to play spoiler against a WKU team coming in with momentum. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas. WKU is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston odds, with the over/under at 53.5 points. Before making any Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston picks, check out the Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston odds

Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston spread Western Kentucky -1.5 Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston over/under 53.5 points Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston money line Western Kentucky -113, Sam Houston +100 Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston picks See picks at SportsLine Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston predictions

After simulating Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 53.5 points at betting apps. Western Kentucky averaged 37.7 points per game last season and has been a high-scoring threat when clicking on offense, and Sam Houston's defense has struggled to contain opposing offenses through the early part of the 2026 season.

WKU's offense has shown it can put up big numbers when operating at full efficiency, as evidenced by the Hilltoppers' 34-point performance in their Week 6 win over Missouri State. The Hilltoppers bring an offense into Huntsville that can score quickly and put pressure on a Sam Houston defense that has given up points at an alarming rate this season.

SportsLine's model is projecting 59 combined points in this one, making the Over the value 64% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 48-40 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.