Teams on nearly opposite ends of the MAC standings get midweek MACtion underway in Week 11 on Tuesday when the Western Michigan Broncos travel to take on the Akron Zips. Western Michigan is 6-3 overall with a 4-1 mark in the MAC, tying the Broncos with Toledo and Buffalo for second place behind Ohio. Akron is the league's only team without a conference win as the Zips are 1-8 (0-5 MAC). Akron, however, stayed within the spread at home last week against Ohio, showing the ability to keep it within a score of the league's top teams. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Akron's InfoCision Stadium on CBS Sports Network. The Broncos are 15.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 49.5 in the latest Western Michigan vs. Akron odds. Before making any Akron vs. Western Michigan picks, check out the Western Michigan vs. Akron predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Western Michigan vs. Akron odds

Western Michigan vs. Akron spread Western Michigan -15.5 Western Michigan vs. Akron over/under 49.5 points Western Michigan vs. Akron money line WMU -752, Akron +550 Western Michigan vs. Akron picks See picks at SportsLine Western Michigan vs. Akron streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Western Michigan vs. Akron predictions

After simulating Akron vs. Western Michigan 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 48.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites. The Over has been the trend for Akron this season. The Zips have seen two of their last two games clear the total and five of nine overall. Akron ranks 12th in the conference in scoring defense, while WMU is fith in scoring offense.

Akron's offense hasn't been particulary strong overall, but the Zips have hit at least 20 points in three of their last four, including last week against a tough Ohio squad, so they are equipped to contribute to the scoring as well.

The computer is calling for 55 combined points as the Over is the value pick 67% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Akron vs. Western Michigan picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Akron vs. Western Michigan, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times