The Western Michigan Broncos (8-3, 6-1) are the reigning champions of the Mid-American Conference, and they can clinch a spot in the MAC Championship Game on Tuesday with a win at home over the Miami (OH) Redhawks (7-4, 5-2). Meanwhile, the Redhawks are clinging to slim hopes as well, but they'd need a win on Tuesday and then losses by Toledo and Buffalo to earn an invitation to Ford Field to play for the conference title. Kickoff for Tuesday's matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich. The latest Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) odds list the Broncos as 6.5-point favorites with the over/under at 45.5. Bet on college football at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan odds and the Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this MACtion matchup. We'll also share our best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model. Anybody following SportsLine's picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) betting odds (via DraftKings)

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) money line: Western Michigan -310, Miami (OH) +250 Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) over/under: 45.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) spread: Western Michigan -6.5

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan betting preview

After a heartbreaking loss to Michigan to open the season, Lance Taylor's squad has rebounded to put together another impressive season. The Broncos won the conference and went 10-4 a season ago, and now they have a chance to make history both as the first team in program history to win back-to-back MAC titles and record back-to-back 10-win seasons. Running the ball and playing solidly on defense is at the heart of everything Taylor's squad does, as Western Michigan averages 189.3 yards per game and has limited its opponents to 19.5 points on average.

However, the Broncos have a stiff test to wrap up the regular season, as Miami (OH) has won five of six. The Redhawks' two conference losses came by a combined seven points, and they're a perfect 3-0 on the road in MAC play. Chuck Martin's squad has held opponents to 94.8 rushing yards per game this season, and Miami (OH) won the regular-season matchup with Western Michigan last year in Oxford before losing to the Broncos in the MAC Championship Game. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) pick, prediction

Western Michigan -6.5

Miami (OH) might have revenge on its mind after losing last year's MAC Championship Game to Western Michigan, but the Broncos imposed their will in that game. Jalen Buckley had touchdown runs of 67 and 64, and went on to finish with 193 yards on the ground in the game while Western Michigan piled up 286 rushing yards as a team. Buckley is back this season, and he's rushed for 975 yards and a conference-leading 12 touchdowns to bring his career totals to 3,688 yards and 40 touchdowns.

The Redhawks don't have a difference-maker on par, and the model predicts that the Broncos cover in 72% of simulations. Bet college football at Fanatics and get up to $350 in FanCash with the promo code CBSFAN350: