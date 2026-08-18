White Sox vs. Cubs prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Tuesday, Aug. 18 by proven model

Chicago's crosstown rivalry continues when the Chicago White Sox (65-59) visit the Chicago Cubs (73-53) for Tuesday night's interleague game at Wrigley Field. The Cubs rallied to beat the White Sox 7-5 in 10 innings on Monday, with Pete Crow-Armstrong delivering a walk-off home run. Bryan Hudson will serve as the opener for the White Sox in Game 2, while righty Kevin Gausman (6-10, 4.29 ERA) toes the rubber for Chicago's North Siders. First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 8:05 p.m. ET. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $150 in bonus bets instantly as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

The clubs are tied at 2-2 in their four head-to-head meetings this season. Chicago (Cubs) is -163 on the money line (risk $163 to win $100) in the latest White Sox vs. Cubs odds, with the White Sox at +148. The over/under for total runs is 9. Before making any White Sox vs. Cubs picks, be sure to see the White Sox vs. Cubs predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 22 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-31 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on White Sox vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for White Sox vs. Cubs:

White Sox vs. Cubs money line Cubs -163, White Sox +148 White Sox vs. Cubs over/under 9 runs White Sox vs. Cubs run line Cubs -1.5 (+127) White Sox vs. Cubs picks See picks at SportsLine White Sox vs. Cubs streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Top White Sox vs. Cubs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of White Sox vs. Cubs, the model is going Over 9 combined runs for over/under betting. The last three Cubs games have gone Over the total and four of the last five White Sox games have gone Over the total. The opening game in the series also soared Over the total.

The model projects 9.9 total runs, driven in part by a White Sox offense featuring Munetaka Murakami and Miguel Vargas as its top projected contributors, with Murakami projected for 2.18 total bases. Dansby Swanson (oblique), Justin Steele (elbow) and Ben Brown (neck) are among the Cubs' notable absences, thinning out an offense that has already relied heavily on Crow-Armstrong and Nico Hoerner in this series. Get the White Sox vs. Cubs money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make White Sox vs. Cubs picks

After simulating every pitch of White Sox vs. Cubs 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins White Sox vs. Cubs, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.