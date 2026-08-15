White Sox vs. Tigers prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Saturday, Aug. 15 by proven model

The Saturday MLB schedule features a critical Al Central matchup as the Detroit Tigers (60-62) host the Chicago White Sox (63-58) in the first matchup of the day. Chicago has a 3.5-game lead over Detroit in the division, while the Tigers enter the day clinging to the final AL wild-card spot by half a game. Lefty Anthony Key (9-5, 3.96 ERA) is on the hill for Chicago, while righty Troy Melton (7-1, 1.46) is starting for Detroit. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $150 in bonus bets instantly as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

First pitch from Comerica Park is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Detroit is -137 on the money line (risk $137 to win $100), while Chicago is +126. The over/under is 7.5. Before making any White Sox vs. Tigers picks, be sure to see the Tigers vs. White Sox predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 21 of the MLB season on a sizzling 45-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tigers vs. White Sox and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for White Sox vs. Tigers:

Tigers vs. White Sox money line Tigers -137, White Sox +126 Tigers vs. White Sox over/under 7.5 runs Tigers vs. White Sox run line Tigers -1.5 (+150) Tigers vs. White Sox picks See picks at SportsLine Tigers vs. White Sox streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Top Tigers vs. White Sox predictions

After 10,000 simulations of White Sox vs. Tigers, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs for over/under betting. Chicago has been one of the top Over-producing teams in the league, with 59% of the White Sox's games clearing the total. The White Sox are also 13-9 to the Over when Key is on the hill.

Both teams have also hit the Over in three of their past four games. The model projects 8.9 combined runs, making the Over the value play. Get the White Sox vs. Tigers money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Tigers vs. White Sox picks

After simulating every pitch of White Sox vs. Tigers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins White Sox vs. Tigers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.



