We have been reminded over and over and over this year that what we expect to happen probably won't. Imagine telling someone after Week 1 the Browns and Deshaun Watson would be 3-1. You could be holding a Gray's Sporting Almanac and they wouldn't believe you. Bet on the NFL and more at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after spending $5+:

So let's continue to expect the unexpected as we head into the meat of Week 4 and let's not do what, ahem, some of us did last week, which is to take too much road chalk. It's been bad for a while and will likely continue to be. Just when you think a team is down and out, they might be ready to surprise you.

Let's find some winners, as well as some good player props and touchdown scorers!

Best bets for NFL Week 4

Jets +3.5 at Bears

The Bears were an incredible story in Week 3, with Case Keenum delivering an elite primetime performance to steal a win over the Eagles and help propel Chicago's season forward despite Caleb Williams' injury. I think he can play well here too, but I also think the Bears being a 3.5-point favorite is a bit too much against a Jets team that has been pretty darn frisky so far this season. This smells like a sneaky shootout to me and when there are a ton of points being scored, I want the hook, especially with the Bears defense being susceptible to teams covering through the backdoor.

Chargers +7 at Seahawks

I don't think the Chargers are that good, honestly. The offensive line's been terrible, Ladd McConkey might not play and the Seahawks are (were?) a truck and now they're mad and at home. But this line wouldn't have been seven before the season, so it's a pretty massive overcorrection. The Chargers are 0-3 and DESPERATE. They gave the Bills a good run for their money and still didn't cover, so no one's going to be backing them here. I think they'll do the same with Seattle, except the Seahawks won't pull away like Buffalo did.

Broncos +3 at 49ers

The Broncos either just hang around or find a way to storm back in the second half. They don't care if you have an elite defense or the game is on the road. And we're getting a full three points here, which makes them pretty enticing. We're also coming off a nothing burger from Jaylen Waddle, which means there should be a roll back the other way to feature him heavily on offense. When Waddle's involved, the Broncos offense cooks and Davis Webb will be politely instructed to feature him here. Sean Payton would love nothing more than to beat Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan in back-to-back weeks and remind everyone who the smartest guy in football really is.

Jaguars +2.5 at Bengals

Is the wrong team favored here? I know the game is in Cincinnati and the Bengals should be stung off an embarrassing loss to the Steelers. But the Jaguars might own a claim to being the best team in football. Outside of the second half against Denver in Week 2 they've been completely dominant and this Bengals defense, while improved, is not exactly elite. I see a big game from Trevor Lawrence coming here.

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Week 4 NFL player props

Derrick Henry Over 98.5 rushing yards

This is an ABSURD number. But Henry is playing the Titans for the first time and I need a piece of that sweet, sweet revenge. I can't give out two touchdowns here (but will be putting it in a two-touchdown parlay) and the line is a little steep for my liking, so we'll just back The King to go for 100 yards against the team that drafted him, threw him on the scrap heap and now has defensive players talking trash about him.

Ja'Marr Chase Over 79.5 receiving yards

This number has flown up over the past few days and might continue to climb. We're expecting a shootout and while I think the Jaguars win, I also think Chase eats in this game. I'm comfortable taking the Over on anything below 81.5, and BetMGM still has a number under 80. A healthy Joe Burrow means Chase is going to keep having monster games.

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Anytime touchdown scorer props for Week 4

We're rolling with a half unit for most of these as we're taking some deeper, plus-money shots on most of our touchdown looks this week.

Puka Nacua (+135)

He's not officially in but Nacua fully practiced this week, which is a good sign for him playing in Week 4. Davante Adams has picked up the slack and then some in his absence, but Nacua's return to the field should mean the Rams offense upgrades significantly. It also should mean Matthew Stafford targeting him in the red zone again. I think he scores his first touchdown of the year this week and at plus money, it's great value.

Brock Bowers (+200)

Bowers at 2-1 to score a touchdown? In this economy?? Are you kidding me? Bowers made his season debut last week and put on a freaking route-running clinic in Klint Kubiak's offense. He's his "new JSN" and can be deployed anytime, anywhere, anyhow. I love this bet more than I love most of my family members.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (-115)

Speaking of JSN ... he's also way too cheap! It's not plus money, but he's just costing a little bit of juice to score despite finding the end zone six times in three games already this season. Some regression probably happens, but I don't see why it's now, especially with the Seahawks run game being banged up, plenty of points to be scored and JSN playing like the best wide receiver in football.