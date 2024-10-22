A look at four interesting props for the Lakers rookie

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Two NBA players who are receiving massive amounts of volume on their player prop bets this season. One of them is a generational talent. The other is the son of a generational talent.

Victor Wembanyama and Bronny James are receiving lots of action on player prop bets, and for good reason. Wembanyama will likely break records. James is less likely to do so, and it is unclear how many minutes he will get this season. Though he is nearly a sure thing to get at least some playing time due to unique considerations. And this is precisely why Bronny James’ player prop bets are worth exploring.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bronny James to score 20+ points in any 2024-25 regular season game (+900, FanDuel)

These odds do feel tempting, but this bet is not recommended. James’ highest points total in any college game last season was just 15. And although there are instances of non-rotation players going off (who can forget undrafted Kenny Lofton Jr. scoring 42 for the Grizzlies a few years ago?), it appears unlikely that the offensively-challenged Bronny James will have any scoring outburst in the NBA.

As such, it’s not worth considering these bets, either:

Bronny James to Score 25+ Points in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game (+2700, FanDuel)

Bronny James to Score 30+ Points in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game (+7500, FanDuel)

Bronny James to record 4+ made 3-pointers in any 2024-25 regular season game (+750, FanDuel)

These odds just don’t feel long enough. Sure, there are ostensibly 82 chances for James to get hot from deep. However, it is likely just a matter of time before he is sent to the G League, thereby giving him fewer chances in the NBA to help win this bet.

Additionally, it doesn’t help that his 3-point percentages leave much to be desired:

USC: 26.7%

Summer League: 9.1% (1-11)

Preseason: 8.3% (1-12)

Bronny James to record 8+ assists in any 2024-25 regular season game (+2400, FanDuel)

Interestingly, James has more appealing odds to dish out 8+ assists than he does for hitting 4+ threes in a game.

Two hurdles were alluded to as to why James likely won’t score 15+ points or hit 4+ threes in an NBA game this season: 1) availability 2) shooting percentages.

Assists, however, is only predicated on availability. Could James get enough games and minutes under his belt in which 8+ assists in a game becomes a possibility?

Though James did not exceed 8+ assists in any game during his lone NCAA season (game high of 7), he only averaged 19.3 mpg in college. If Reddick gives James a few games of 20+ minutes, it would not be out of the realm of possibility.

As for why Bronny could get some extra minutes, we can entertain these questions:

Could Anthony Davis or LeBron James suffer season ending injuries? Could there be a random December blowout game in which the Lakers are down (or up) by 40? Could the 82nd game of the season have zero impact on playoff seeding?

The one thing to keep in mind with Bronny James is this: due to his unique stature, he is almost guaranteed to see the floor. And if it won’t impact the playoffs, then James will get minutes. And if he gets minutes, he may approach some of the player prop bet totals being offered.

Bronny James to record a double double in any 2024-25 regular season game (+5000)

It is exceedingly easy to rationalize player prop bets. The case for taking this bet at FanDuel is simple: If Bronny gets 30 minutes of playing time in a random, meaningless game, it will likely be alongside his dad, LeBron James.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).