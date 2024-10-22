Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Will Bronny James score 20 points in a game this season? Plus other props
A look at four interesting props for the Lakers rookie
Two NBA players who are receiving massive amounts of volume on their player prop bets this season. One of them is a generational talent. The other is the son of a generational talent.
Victor Wembanyama and Bronny James are receiving lots of action on player prop bets, and for good reason. Wembanyama will likely break records. James is less likely to do so, and it is unclear how many minutes he will get this season. Though he is nearly a sure thing to get at least some playing time due to unique considerations. And this is precisely why Bronny James’ player prop bets are worth exploring.
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bronny James to score 20+ points in any 2024-25 regular season game (+900, FanDuel)
These odds do feel tempting, but this bet is not recommended. James’ highest points total in any college game last season was just 15. And although there are instances of non-rotation players going off (who can forget undrafted Kenny Lofton Jr. scoring 42 for the Grizzlies a few years ago?), it appears unlikely that the offensively-challenged Bronny James will have any scoring outburst in the NBA.
As such, it’s not worth considering these bets, either:
- Bronny James to Score 25+ Points in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game (+2700, FanDuel)
- Bronny James to Score 30+ Points in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game (+7500, FanDuel)
Bronny James to record 4+ made 3-pointers in any 2024-25 regular season game (+750, FanDuel)
These odds just don’t feel long enough. Sure, there are ostensibly 82 chances for James to get hot from deep. However, it is likely just a matter of time before he is sent to the G League, thereby giving him fewer chances in the NBA to help win this bet.
Additionally, it doesn’t help that his 3-point percentages leave much to be desired:
- USC: 26.7%
- Summer League: 9.1% (1-11)
- Preseason: 8.3% (1-12)
Bronny James to record 8+ assists in any 2024-25 regular season game (+2400, FanDuel)
Interestingly, James has more appealing odds to dish out 8+ assists than he does for hitting 4+ threes in a game.
Two hurdles were alluded to as to why James likely won’t score 15+ points or hit 4+ threes in an NBA game this season: 1) availability 2) shooting percentages.
Assists, however, is only predicated on availability. Could James get enough games and minutes under his belt in which 8+ assists in a game becomes a possibility?
Though James did not exceed 8+ assists in any game during his lone NCAA season (game high of 7), he only averaged 19.3 mpg in college. If Reddick gives James a few games of 20+ minutes, it would not be out of the realm of possibility.
As for why Bronny could get some extra minutes, we can entertain these questions:
- Could Anthony Davis or LeBron James suffer season ending injuries?
- Could there be a random December blowout game in which the Lakers are down (or up) by 40?
- Could the 82nd game of the season have zero impact on playoff seeding?
The one thing to keep in mind with Bronny James is this: due to his unique stature, he is almost guaranteed to see the floor. And if it won’t impact the playoffs, then James will get minutes. And if he gets minutes, he may approach some of the player prop bet totals being offered.
Bronny James to record a double double in any 2024-25 regular season game (+5000)
It is exceedingly easy to rationalize player prop bets. The case for taking this bet at FanDuel is simple: If Bronny gets 30 minutes of playing time in a random, meaningless game, it will likely be alongside his dad, LeBron James.
Having an eager and exceptionally talented teammate such as LeBron will likely result in easy baskets and assists for Bronny. And so, betting on Bronny James to record a double double is less about his abilities, and more about getting minutes alongside LeBron. A double double is highly unlikely, but the logic for it to happen certainly exists.